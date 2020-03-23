Rand Paul Went About His Business While Waiting For Test Results, Endangering GOP Senate Majority

For those that don't know, Senator Rand Paul is actually an ophthalmologist, aka doctor. So you would expect that someone who had undergone testing for the coronavirus after learning they had been exposed would take the responsible steps of self-quarantining until they knew the result. You would be wrong.

Why? Because Rand Paul continued to go about his meetings and regular routine on Capitol Hill, including many working lunches with Senate Republicans (which may have happened before his test) and visits to the Senate gym after he was tested and before he discovered he was positive for COVID-19.

After hearing about Senator/Doctor Rand Paul's ridiculously stupid behavior, Twitter erupted:

In case you weren't convinced about how shitty a human Rand Paul is, he was spotted in the STILL-OPEN (!?) Senate Gym after being tested for COVID-19.



His results came back positive.



Apparently, Sen. Paul is an MD.#COVIDIOTS — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) March 22, 2020

After being tested — but before learning the results — @randpaul had contact with his Senate colleagues. https://t.co/6rE334xfM1 — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) March 22, 2020

When exactly did Rand Paul get tested? If he was worried he might have coronavirus, why was he at the gym and around other people this morning??? https://t.co/4HzN6QZIct — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) March 22, 2020

"Rand Paul in the Senate gym with COVID-19" has to be the worst round of Clue ever — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) March 22, 2020

RIDDLE ME THIS:

Trump says folks who aren’t symptomatic & haven’t been in contact with anyone who has tested positive shouldn’t get tested.

Rand Paul isn’t symptomatic & says hasn’t been in contact with anyone who tested positive

RAND PAUL TESTED

RAND PAUL TESTED POSITIVE

How? — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) March 22, 2020

Rand Paul is a doctor, but more importantly he's also a huge asshole. https://t.co/xTXxmvphEp — Mat Johnson (@mat_johnson) March 22, 2020

Not holding back here:

Whilst awaiting his COVID-19 test results, Rand Paul decided to go to the Senate Gym, swam in the gym’s pool and hung out with other Senators instead of waiting for the results at home in self-quarantine.



This piece of shit scumbag repugnant subhuman is apparently a Doctor. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) March 22, 2020

NARRATOR: True

Rand Paul is a fucking idiot for going to the gym and the pool. — Will McAvoy (@WillMcAvoyACN) March 22, 2020

I’ve never commented about a fellow Senator’s choices/actions. Never once.



This, America, is absolutely irresponsible. You cannot be near other people while waiting for coronavirus test results. It endangers others & likely increases the spread of the virus. https://t.co/651TJf8mWf — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) March 22, 2020

Valid point:

Excuse me: WHY IS THE SENATE GYM STILL OPEN? https://t.co/m9Jb6u5Owi — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 22, 2020

This writer is at a loss of words to express my outrage in this moment. This could have something to do with my marriage, in a good way. https://t.co/NvExI6L2xM — Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) March 22, 2020

And from one of his constituents:

Zero contact AFTER HE TESTED POSITIVE. Before that he was all handshakes and spittle calling it a hoax in the Senate lunch room. Fuck off with this Horse Shit.



Signed

- A Real Kentuckian #Carpetbagger https://t.co/gTU5CTgpxc — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) March 22, 2020

And now numerous Senators who were in close contact with Rand Paul are self-quarantining and cannot vote...

US senators now in self-quarantine with very important votes pending:



Rand Paul

Mitt Romney

Mike Lee

Rick Scott

Cory Gardner



per @StevenTDennis https://t.co/aV06hto0Ly — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 22, 2020

