Rand Paul Went About His Business While Waiting For Test Results, Endangering GOP Senate Majority

Senator Rand Paul recklessly continued about his daily routine in the Senate after knowing he tested for coronavirus.
By Red Painter
For those that don't know, Senator Rand Paul is actually an ophthalmologist, aka doctor. So you would expect that someone who had undergone testing for the coronavirus after learning they had been exposed would take the responsible steps of self-quarantining until they knew the result. You would be wrong.

Why? Because Rand Paul continued to go about his meetings and regular routine on Capitol Hill, including many working lunches with Senate Republicans (which may have happened before his test) and visits to the Senate gym after he was tested and before he discovered he was positive for COVID-19.

After hearing about Senator/Doctor Rand Paul's ridiculously stupid behavior, Twitter erupted:

Not holding back here:

NARRATOR: True

Valid point:

And from one of his constituents:

And now numerous Senators who were in close contact with Rand Paul are self-quarantining and cannot vote...

"Gimmetarian"

