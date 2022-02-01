NJ's Milltown Mel Dies Before Groundhog Day, Event Now Canceled

New Jersey is in mourning after hearing that their beloved groundhog has passed on.

Source: NJ.com



Milltown Mel, one of several New Jersey groundhogs who have followed in the footsteps of Punxsutawney Phil in trying to predict the weather each year on Groundhog Day, won’t be among the shadow seekers at this year’s ceremonies.

Mel recently passed away, according to a post on his official Facebook page. (Yes, this groundhog has his own social media account, handled by a group known as the Milltown Wranglers.)

“We Wranglers are sad to report that Milltown Mel recently crossed over the rainbow bridge,” the group posted on Facebook Sunday night. “Considering the average lifespan of a Groundhog is about 3 years, that is not such a shock, but Mel left us at a tough time of year, when most of his fellow groundhogs are hibernating... so no babies will be available to replace him until this spring.”