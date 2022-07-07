'Benny Hill' Theme Blasts As Boris Johnson Announces Resignation

At the request of actor Hugh Grant, protester Steve Bray blasted out the theme to 'Benny Hill.'
By Ed ScarceJuly 7, 2022

As news of Boris Johnson's resignation* hit the airwaves this morning, actor Hugh Grant thought some appropriate music should be playing outside the British parliament building.

Source: Metro

There’s been no shortage of satirical spins and jokes being fired Boris Johnson’s way amid the news of his imminent resignation as Prime Minister, with music blaring outside Parliament thanks to activist Steven Bray.

As ministerial resignations continued to be announced this morning, the Brexit protester played the iconic Benny Hill chase music loud enough to be heard on TV while reporters delivered live news segments.

It turns out that inspired choice of music was down to Hugh Grant, after the Notting Hill actor requested it specifically.

This morning, Hugh tweeted Steven, a week after his speakers were confiscated under a new law that aims to cut down on ‘noisy’ protests.

"Morning @snb19692 Glad you have your speakers back. Do you by any chance have the Benny Hill music to hand?" the Four Weddings and a Funeral star asked.

Ask and you shall receive… which Hugh did, when Steven granted his request.

*As of this writing, Johnson has resigned as leader of the Conservative Party and "will continue to serve as Prime Minister until a new Tory leader is elected by autumn." The situation appears to be fluid.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue