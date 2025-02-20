Trump Revives Nancy Reagan's Just Say No Campaign

Donald Trump told Miami investors Wednesday he plans on spending $200 million on an advertising campaign targeted at telling people drugs are bad.

Mkay?

Seriously? This is how he's going to fight drug addiction. Bringing back failed Reagan policies.

Trump rambled on about "family values" until he started talking about Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo and what she's doing to fight drugs.

TRUMP: She said, plus, we advertise a lot. I said, ooh, you mean you advertise about how bad drugs are? Yes, we do. We spend a lot of money on advertising. And I said, unbelievable.

Trump then told the crowd that since he knows everything, he never learns anything, but not this time.

TRUMP: We're going to go in with $100 million and then another $100 million initially. But I saw some of the ads and they are really violent. I said, you have to make them strong. Your skin practically comes off after a period of time. You lose your hearing. You lose your teeth. I mean, it is terrible. And we show this happening to people.

Trump should get his head out of his ass because ads don't work on drug and alcohol abuse. We have reams of documentation to that effect, but Trump or his team will never look at actual evidence or facts.

Our youth don't watch much network television and rarely see a commercial.

Trump is stuck in the past on everything, including drug addiction.

If this commercial didn't work, nothing will.