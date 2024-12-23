Was Trump High During The Reagan Years?

In a speech at the Christian nationalist group Turning Point USA, Donald Trump claimed no one has ever made ads targeting drug abuse and he will eradicate drug addiction with a big ad campaign.

It's bizarre that Trump focuses on how drugs hurt your physical appearance only. If that's the case, Trump must have done a lot of drugs.

Who could ever forget Nancy Reagan's ridiculous 'Just Say No' campaign against drug abuse?

Trump did. Was he high?

Maybe Demented Donald never heard the term "The war on drugs" either.

TRUMP: Think of that, three — I don't know — I mean, how many people — everybody you meet said, I lost my daughter, I lost my son to drugs, to fentanyl — mostly to fentanyl, but to drugs. Families are being destroyed, and we're going to stop it. We're not going to let that happen. And we're also going to be doing something that's, I think, going to help a lot. We're going to do very big advertising campaigns, just like a campaign for running for President. We'll spend a lot of money, but it'll be a very small amount of money, relatively. We're going to advertise how bad drugs are for you, how bad they are. They ruin your look, they ruin your face, they ruin your skin and ruin your teeth. If you want to have horrible teeth, take a lot of fentanyl. If you want to have skin that looks so terrible, take fentanyl. We're going to do — we're going to show what these drugs are doing to you. Nobody has done that before, and we're going to do it.

An ad campaign should do the trick. Sure it will. Just look how well Nancy Reagan's did.

Trump will end addiction as we know it.

