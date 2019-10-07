We Need To Talk About This Picture Of Donald Trump

Do you remember this picture? Back during the 2016 campaign, Donald Trump decided to tweet out a picture of him enjoying a "taco bowl" from the Trump Tower Grill as evidence of how much he loved Hispanics.
Leave aside the gratuitous racism, the fake Oscars, the newspaper clipping of ex-wife Marla Maples in a bikini, and the messy desk (a distinct difference from his Oval Office desk), there is something much more telling in that photo about his presidency than Trump realizes.
Can you see it? There's a frickin' pharmacy of Sudafed in that drawer. The same medication that I can only buy in small doses for my allergy-ridden teenager when hay fever hits and she can barely breathe. And it's not the same OTC Sudafed that you or I can buy at the Walgreens or Duane Reade on the corner. That's the UK version of the brand.
Why the distinction? Because the UK version has ingredients not found in the US version. I'll let Twitter user JRehling take over:
Add this to what Noel Casler has repeatedly said over the last couple of years. Casler, a professional comedian, worked with Trump several times with his Miss America pageants and The Apprentice show.
There are multitudes of pictures of Trump at various events with eyes dilated so wide, I'm amazed there aren't tears streaming down his face from the light. There are really no non-medical/pharmacological reasons for his eyes to be so dilated.
As the impeachment news gets more and more intense, look carefully at Trump's eyes. I promise you that they will be dilated more often than not. The man who has the nuclear codes. This is not a story that will end well.