We Need To Talk About This Picture Of Donald Trump

Do you remember this picture? Back during the 2016 campaign, Donald Trump decided to tweet out a picture of him enjoying a "taco bowl" from the Trump Tower Grill as evidence of how much he loved Hispanics.

Happy #CincoDeMayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics! https://t.co/ufoTeQd8yA pic.twitter.com/k01Mc6CuDI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2016

Leave aside the gratuitous racism, the fake Oscars, the newspaper clipping of ex-wife Marla Maples in a bikini, and the messy desk (a distinct difference from his Oval Office desk), there is something much more telling in that photo about his presidency than Trump realizes.

Can you see it? There's a frickin' pharmacy of Sudafed in that drawer. The same medication that I can only buy in small doses for my allergy-ridden teenager when hay fever hits and she can barely breathe. And it's not the same OTC Sudafed that you or I can buy at the Walgreens or Duane Reade on the corner. That's the UK version of the brand.

Why the distinction? Because the UK version has ingredients not found in the US version. I'll let Twitter user JRehling take over:

Sudafed is sometimes used for a high that includes increased alertness, but also has a side effect of pupil dilation. pic.twitter.com/Mwb5uOhbs8 — JRehling (@JRehling) October 5, 2019

Abuse of this drug was rare, but in order to limits its abuse, regulations were passed limiting the frequency in which an individual could purchase it, and requiring the individual show ID. — JRehling (@JRehling) October 5, 2019

The desk drawer full of Sudafed, including boxes in New York purchased in the UK indicate that the legal limits of purchase are being circumvented, and that the then-candidate Trump was abusing Sudafed for its high rather than its decongestant effect. — JRehling (@JRehling) October 5, 2019

From https://t.co/W5wnGkayk5

"A sign of abuse of this drug might be finding a large amount of cold medicine drug packaging among someone’s belongings." — JRehling (@JRehling) October 5, 2019

Beyond pupil dilation, more serious side effects include hallucinations and paranoid psychosis.



It is very concerning for the entire planet that someone with access to nuclear weapons is showing signs of abusing a drug that leads to paranoid psychosis.

A desk drawer full of a controlled substance, however benign, shows signs that someone is systematically circumventing the law. The side effects of a cold drug are particularly concerning in this case, and this is a threat to the security of the United States and the world. [END] — JRehling (@JRehling) October 5, 2019

Add this to what Noel Casler has repeatedly said over the last couple of years. Casler, a professional comedian, worked with Trump several times with his Miss America pageants and The Apprentice show.

Trump snorted Adderall all thru the day on ‘Apprentice’ he also ate UK. Sudafed like candy. But at night and at parties he switched to cocaine and high-end Methamphetamine that was hand-delivered by Bikers. The point is he was always high. That hasn’t changed. @realDonaldTrump — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) September 9, 2019

There are multitudes of pictures of Trump at various events with eyes dilated so wide, I'm amazed there aren't tears streaming down his face from the light. There are really no non-medical/pharmacological reasons for his eyes to be so dilated.

As the impeachment news gets more and more intense, look carefully at Trump's eyes. I promise you that they will be dilated more often than not. The man who has the nuclear codes. This is not a story that will end well.