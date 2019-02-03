Donald Trump Wants You To Believe His Orange Skin Is Just 'Good Genes'

There have been times when I've actually wondered if there was something wrong with the color on my television screen when I've watched Trump being interviewed. Obviously, video crews struggle with color correction: do they allow the Cheetos dust that makes up Trump's face to register fully in its technicolor glory or do they correct his badly dyed hair to make it appear more blond than translucent, almost greenish, color?

It's clear that Trump is using some method to achieve that not-found-in-nature glow. If you want to believe Omarosa, there's a tanning bed in the White House (officials deny that). Others suspect either a spray tan or self-tanning creams (which would also explain the very tell-tale white circles around his eyes and hairlines). But the White House wants you to believe that it's just that Trump has "good genes."

No, seriously. Stop laughing.

The official line from the White House, as with other matters surrounding the president’s physical health and appearance, is that Mr. Trump’s glow is the result of “good genes,” according to a senior administration official who would speak only on the condition of anonymity. And, O.K., a little powder — a translucent one, not a bronzer — which the president applies himself before television appearances, the official said.

Sweet Jesus, they can't even tell the truth about something so absolutely obvious to anyone who looks at him. I've heard some political operatives claim that the secret to Trump's political success is his absolute shamelessness, but clearly that's not true. He holds so much shame over his overweening vanity that he has to lie and gaslight everyone in such a pathetic way.