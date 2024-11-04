Trump Compares His Genes To A Horse

A rambling Trump told his rally-goers he believes in genetics and stud horses.
By John AmatoNovember 4, 2024

During a rally in Pennsylvania, Trump rambled into discussing his love of genetics and his mental acuity, and he claimed he's got good genes like racehorses have good genes.

If racehorses have good genes and he's like a horse, then he's got good genes.

Get it?

TRUMP: You know, it's a little strange. I'm a pretty smart guy.

I have genetic... Do you believe in genetics?

I do, you know.

Fast race horses produce fast race horses, whether you like it or not, and ahhh, but I'm a very...

I believe in it, and I'm smart.

I tell this story.

Thank you very much, I appreciate it. He said, probably, brilliant, but no.

And we do the weave, right?

This is a weave today.

Trump is tired and his mental focus is gone even with using as Joe Rogan says Adderall.

He goes from saying he's smart to he believes in genetics, to race horses, to being smart again to telling a story that he never tells and then covers up his difficulties by claiming he's doing the weave. All in thirty seconds.

I'd say he's right about the horse. Only he's got the wrong end.

By the way, if he believes in genetics, what happened to Junior?

