Proud Boys Advance On Ohio Statehouse During Armed Protest

Groups of armed extremists who are known as the Proud Boys and the Boogaloo movement showed up with firearms for a protest at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus on Sunday.

Haley Nelson of WSYX shared video of a group identified as "Proud Boys" advancing on the Statehouse with a military-style formation.

Here's a look at the Ohio Statehouse right now. A lot of law enforcement.









Now - a group that appears to be Proud Boys (described as a hate group) have walked up.









I would say about 20 people now gathering just in front of the Statehouse.

January 17, 2021

WXVU talked to a group of protesters in Ohio on Sunday who said that they represented the Ohio Boogaloo Boys.

"We don't really support any of the politicians, Trump or Biden," one member said. "We think they're all bad news. Both parties expand the failures of the other."

Reporters on the ground say bike rack-style fencing is around the Statehouse building. Monuments, except the Holocaust Memorial, are behind fencing. Armored vehicles on the ground, as well as a few protestors.

January 17, 2021

January 17, 2021

Another group of armed protesters denied they represented the Proud Boys and said that they supported Black Lives Matter instead.

January 17, 2021

One protester was seen carrying a flag that read: "Liberty or Death."

At one point, two of the groups used bullhorns to argue about the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Welp, looks like we are starting to see multiple groups of armed protesters in Ohio now. They don't like each other.

January 17, 2021

A group of armed individuals who are here for “Peace and Unity" have arrived at the state Capitol. They say they aren't politically aligned.

January 17, 2021

"U.S. Boojahideen" -- Boogaloo Boys present here at Ohio Statehouse

January 17, 2021

"Now they're calling them terrorists. Do you all think 9/11 was an inside job? Huh? Well 9/11 is more important than transgender bathrooms. And the patriot act.." -OH statehouse protest

January 17, 2021

