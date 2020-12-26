Crookie Award: Public Menace Of The Year, Proud Boys And White Nationalists

Supported and egged on by Trump, these "very fine people" represent an ever-growing threat to our democracy and our national security that will remain long after Trump leaves office.
Whether it's the Proud Boys, the Boogaloo Bois, the far-right militia movement, QAnon, these fringe groups have continued to grow and intensify thanks to the "Trump effect" that David Neiwert reported on earlier this year.
These extremists planned to bomb a Missouri hospital to revolt against COVID lockdowns, they fanned the flames of chaos during the George Floyd protests, they spread conspiracy theories about contact tracers, and they celebrated and announced they were ready and waiting for marching orders from Dear Leader after he told them to "stand back and stand by" during his debate with Joe Biden.
And now we have a flood of right-wing eliminationist hate speech directed at the media, politicians and election workers following Trump's refusal to concede the election.
Here's your Crookie Award.