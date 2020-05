Well, you could see this coming. After armed white male right-wing GUNMEN threatened the Michigan State Legislature yesterday...

Multiple armed gunmen storm Michigan’s State House, State police are protecting @GovWhitmer and blocking the gunmen from gaining access to the house floor.



This is America in the age of Trump. pic.twitter.com/tLWR2bvjtR — Rob Gill (@vote4robgill) April 30, 2020

The Twit in Chief stayed true to form:

The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire. These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2020

He wants "that woman in Michigan" to sit down with this guy and be reasonable.

These far right protesters seem very nice and reasonable. pic.twitter.com/Cg1sn6cI47 — Susan J. Demas 🏔 (@sjdemas) April 30, 2020

The double standard is appalling.

I'm old enough to remember when disabled protestors were dragged from state & federal buildings for trying to save their healthcare & their lives



Send in the National Guard & arrest their a**es



FTR the 1st pic is compliments of @SenCoryGardner pic.twitter.com/FHZMUZfLAu — Catherine Pikus (@Cat_MarqueeLV) April 30, 2020

HEY GUNS RIGHTS NUTS:



What if we showed up heavily armed at the US Capitol??

White House ???

McConnell's home???



These things would lead to ARRESTS.



WHY IS IT OK FOR MICHIGAN????

cc @BetsyDeVosED funded protests.#DomesticTerrorism — Bond 007-WarrenForVP🇺🇸 (@Wellness4You13) April 30, 2020

I covered the protests in Ferguson a few years ago and saw the response to protestors who were unarmed and black. Compare that to the response to armed white men storming a government building. — Tanzina Vega (@tanzinavega) May 1, 2020

Oh, wait, did somebody say Ferguson? There's always a tweet: