Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Trump Pretends He Doesn't Know Who The Proud Boys Are

Trump went into full damage control mode Wednesday afternoon after he once again refused to condemn white supremacists at the s**t show of a "debate" Tuesday night.
By Heather
2 hours ago by Heather
Views:

Trump went into full damage control mode Wednesday afternoon after he once again refused to condemn white supremacists at the s**t show of a "debate" last night.

Someone on his staff must have told him that he needed to respond to Sen. Tim Scott who said this about Trump's racist blow horn that his out-and-proud racist followers understood perfectly:

His "correction" this afternoon was to pretend he's never heard of the Proud Boys.

TRUMP: I don't know who the Proud Boys are. I mean, you'll have to give me a definition, because I really don't know who they are. I can only say they have to stand down, let law enforcement do their work.

Remember back in 2016 when Trump said almost the exact same thing about David Duke?

TRUMP: Well, just so you understand, I don't know anything about David Duke, okay? I don't know anything about what you're even talking about with white supremacy or white supremacists. So, I don't know, I mean, I don't know. Did he endorse me or what's going on? Because, you know, I know nothing about David Duke. I know nothing about white supremacists and so you're asking me a question that I'm supposed to be talking about people that I know nothing about.

He conveniently always seems to get a case of selective amnesia when it comes to these white supremacists that love him so much.

Twitter had thoughts.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.