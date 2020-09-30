Trump Pretends He Doesn't Know Who The Proud Boys Are

Trump went into full damage control mode Wednesday afternoon after he once again refused to condemn white supremacists at the s**t show of a "debate" last night.

Someone on his staff must have told him that he needed to respond to Sen. Tim Scott who said this about Trump's racist blow horn that his out-and-proud racist followers understood perfectly:

Reporter: “Do you find that concerning, the president's refusal last night during the debate to condemn white supremacist groups?"



Sen. Tim Scott: “I think he misspoke. I think he should correct it. If he doesn't correct it, I guess he didn't misspeak." pic.twitter.com/qxDTrg7ulT — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 30, 2020

His "correction" this afternoon was to pretend he's never heard of the Proud Boys.

TRUMP: I don't know who the Proud Boys are. I mean, you'll have to give me a definition, because I really don't know who they are. I can only say they have to stand down, let law enforcement do their work.

Remember back in 2016 when Trump said almost the exact same thing about David Duke?

TRUMP: Well, just so you understand, I don't know anything about David Duke, okay? I don't know anything about what you're even talking about with white supremacy or white supremacists. So, I don't know, I mean, I don't know. Did he endorse me or what's going on? Because, you know, I know nothing about David Duke. I know nothing about white supremacists and so you're asking me a question that I'm supposed to be talking about people that I know nothing about.

He conveniently always seems to get a case of selective amnesia when it comes to these white supremacists that love him so much.

Twitter had thoughts.

Last night Trump was straight up telling neo-Nazi “Proud Boys” to "stand by".



And the neo-Nazis heard him loud and clear.



Here are “Proud Boys”, who Trump still refuses to denounce, in their own words on what they are about... pic.twitter.com/TQk3dWKRie — Mitchell Gore 🇺🇸 (@lestatdelc) September 30, 2020

Lol.



Trump also has NO IDEA how his hair got this way. pic.twitter.com/eDi4WOUduh — Impeachments* Are Forever (@OK_Dumbass) September 30, 2020

Trump knows the Proud Boys because of the Roger Stone scandal involving them.



Also, the chairman of Proud Boys is the Florida State Director of Latinos for Trump. Enrique Tarrio. Same Proud Boy who organized the Portland rally a few days ago. — kersti Text JOE to 30330 (@FeistyOldHag) September 30, 2020

Trump’s DENIAL playbook:

1) innocence: proclaim having no knowledge

2) give vague remark around the matter by dancing around it

3) praise the subject (‘nice guy’)

4) deny any involvement (‘never heard of it,’ ‘I don’t do that,’ ‘I don’t know him’)

5) walk away in blank face 😐 — CK14 (@palazzo214) September 30, 2020

Um, here’s Roger Stone with the Proud Boys. Does Trump remember Roger Stone? pic.twitter.com/j8ZiDvmm5E — Emily A. (@emzorbit) September 30, 2020