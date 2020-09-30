Trump Pretends He Doesn't Know Who The Proud Boys Are

Trump went into full damage control mode Wednesday afternoon after he once again refused to condemn white supremacists at the s**t show of a "debate" last night.
Someone on his staff must have told him that he needed to respond to Sen. Tim Scott who said this about Trump's racist blow horn that his out-and-proud racist followers understood perfectly:
His "correction" this afternoon was to pretend he's never heard of the Proud Boys.
Remember back in 2016 when Trump said almost the exact same thing about David Duke?
He conveniently always seems to get a case of selective amnesia when it comes to these white supremacists that love him so much.
Twitter had thoughts.