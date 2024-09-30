Flashback: Trump Pretends He Doesn't Know Who Proud Boys Are

What, me, worry?
By John AmatoSeptember 30, 2024

After getting his clock cleaned on Sept. 29th, 2020 by Joe Biden during the debate, Trump pretended he never heard of the Proud Boys, his de facto brownshirt white supremacist group.

Heather wrote this article for us on September 30th, 2020.

Trump went into full damage control mode Wednesday afternoon after he once again refused to condemn white supremacists at the s**t show of a "debate" last night.

Someone on his staff must have told him that he needed to respond to Sen. Tim Scott who said this about Trump's racist blow horn that his out-and-proud racist followers understood perfectly:

His "correction" this afternoon was to pretend he's never heard of the Proud Boys.

"TRUMP: I don't know who the Proud Boys are. I mean, you'll have to give me a definition, because I really don't know who they are. I can only say they have to stand down, let law enforcement do their work."

Open thread below...

