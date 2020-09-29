Biden Tells Trump What We Are All Thinking: 'Will You Shut Up, Man?"

Joe Biden finally said what we all are thinking: "Will you shut up, man"
Twitter erupted.
“Will you shut up, man” is the line of the night 😂😂
— Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) September 30, 2020
I so feel for Hillary right now because I’m positive she wanted to say that and couldn’t.
— Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) September 30, 2020
You have no idea.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 30, 2020
Where can I get a bumper sticker that says “Will you shut up, man?”
— Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) September 30, 2020
“Will you shut up, man?” couldn’t have been said any better.
— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) September 30, 2020
Just how widely despised is Donald Trump? Joe Biden just said "will you shut up man" to his face, and Biden will score points because of it.
— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) September 30, 2020
Biden telling Trump “will you just shut up, man” is the most relatable he’s ever been #Debates2020
— Betches (@betchesluvthis) September 30, 2020
LMAO Trump!
Biden: “Will you SHUT UP, man!”
BEST LINE of the night!! pic.twitter.com/HkndXSOj0p
— Pierre joseph☮️ (@pierrewarrenj46) September 30, 2020
Somebody needs to sell a T-shirt that says, “Will you shut up man” on it cause that was some iconic shit
— ᴮᴱJoJo⁷ (@jojosuniverze) September 30, 2020
Amazing. Go Joe.
UPDATE: Here's another moment just ahead of that:
"It's hard to get any word in with this clown" -- Biden on Trump pic.twitter.com/VSRYFqc5nd
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 30, 2020