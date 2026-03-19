Trump Tells At Least Four Lies In Just One Sentence, That's All!

Donald J. Trump is using the full weight of his bully pulpit to demand mercy for a 70-year-old grandma sitting in prison. Touching, right? Except this "grandma" is Tina Peters, the former Mesa County clerk who didn't just "expose fraud"—she handed unauthorized access to voting machines, let people copy sensitive data (passwords and all), and then watched as that stuff got plastered online like it was a viral cat video. The courts found it was a crime; she got 9 years.

Trump once again took to Truth Social to demand Peters’ release from prison in a lie-filled post, containing 43-words in 2 sentences to declare her a patriot hero, age-inflating her to 73 for extra sympathy points, slapping on a phantom cancer diagnosis, claiming the governor sentenced her (spoiler: nope, a judge), and insisting she heroically exposed 2020 fraud (double spoiler: zero evidence of that.).

"FREE TINA PETERS, A 73-YEAR-OLD WOMAN, WITH CANCER, GIVEN A NINE YEAR DEATH SENTENCE IN A COLORADO PRISON BY A DEMOCRAT GOVERNOR, JARED POLIS, AND A CORRUPT POLITICAL MACHINE, FOR EXPOSING FRAUD BY THE DEMOCRATS DURING THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION," Captain Capslock wrote. "AGAIN, FREE TINA!"

This is a constant feature of Trump’s to turn a straightforward case of mishandling election equipment into a damsel-in-distress saga, while weaponizing it to keep his lint-licking, mouth-breathing base frothing about "the steal". At the same time, Colorado officials politely explain that presidential pardons don't cover state crimes.

Birds of a feather, and all that. Trump’s outburst is over a convicted felon who helped fuel the exact conspiracy he has repeatedly peddled. And this comes from the man who once called himself the greatest dealmaker ever, yet he can't even get basic facts straight in a post far shorter than a CVS receipt.

Last December, Trump issued a fake ass pardon for Peters. Again, he can't pardon state crimes. Following that doozy, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser basically said, 'Nope, that's not going to happen.'

"This is a lawless act. It's an act of intimidation," Weiser said at the time. "It has no basis in American law."

And, of course, this only highlights Trump's mental acuity, which the media seems to ignore as if being a prolific and dangerous liar is typical of holding the highest seat in the land. Jake Tapper, are you catching any of this?