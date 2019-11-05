BREAKING: Sondland 'Updates' Testimony; There WAS Quid Pro Quo

UPDATE: Use our impeachment guide to locate the original transcripts and texts.

All of a sudden Ambassador Sondland has a burst of new memories about what happened in Ukraine.

He "now remembers" that he told the Ukrainians that there would be no cooperation from the US unless the Ukranian government investigated the Bidens. The New York Times calls it "a substantial update to his initial account."

Yep. Ukrainian officials were told in a message delivered by Sondland that he all of a sudden remembers, that "military aid was tied to their commitment to investigations President Trump wanted."

Holy crap. Ambassador Sondland — who was, until now, the strongest witness in defense of Trump — has “revised” his testimony and now admits that he delivered quid pro quo message on military aid directly to Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/ZRDAyfyrVR — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) November 5, 2019

A reminder that Sondland is a political appointee who contributed $1 million to Trump’s inaugural committee. Also a reminder that Sondland’s earlier testimony was contradicted by a number of other witnesses under oath. Finally, a reminder that perjury can lead to steep penalties. https://t.co/4fqksA38Zj — Kimberly Atkins (@KimberlyEAtkins) November 5, 2019