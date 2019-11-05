Politics
BREAKING: Sondland 'Updates' Testimony; There WAS Quid Pro Quo

No way is EU Ambassador (and millionaire GOP donor) Sondland going to jail for Donald Trump.
By Frances Langum
UPDATE: Use our impeachment guide to locate the original transcripts and texts.

All of a sudden Ambassador Sondland has a burst of new memories about what happened in Ukraine.

He "now remembers" that he told the Ukrainians that there would be no cooperation from the US unless the Ukranian government investigated the Bidens. The New York Times calls it "a substantial update to his initial account."

Yep. Ukrainian officials were told in a message delivered by Sondland that he all of a sudden remembers, that "military aid was tied to their commitment to investigations President Trump wanted."


