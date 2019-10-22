Politics
Reports: Amb. Taylor's Testimony Cements Quid Pro Quo: 'A Sea Change'

According to reactions from people in the room, Ambassador Taylor's testimony is credible, detailed, and damning.
By Karoli Kuns
According to people in the room where it happened, Ambassador William Taylor submitted a 15-page statement which clearly outlined how military aid was withheld as pressure so that Ukraine would investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

CNN reports that both parties confirm that Taylor testified that "security aid to Ukraine could have been held up in part because of a push for Ukraine to publicly announce an investigation that could help Trump politically."

There's more:

Can you say quid pro quo? Say it louder: QUID PRO QUO.

Reactions were swift after committee members left the SCIF:

UPDATE: Manu Raju describes comments made to him by people in the room where it happened in the video above.

UPDATE 2: From Politico:

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the president's lead defender in the room, was tight-lipped as he emerged from the closed-door deposition for a lunch break. He praised what he described as GOP lawyers’ effective questioning of Taylor but declined to say whether it yielded exculpatory information.


