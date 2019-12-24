Recovered Memory Of The Year: Amb. Sondland 'Remembers' It Was Quid Pro Quo

Ambassador Gordon Sondland all of a sudden remembered that yes, Donald Trump DID ask for a quid pro quo with Ukraine and furthermore everybody knew it and furthermore Rudy was working for The White House in an "official" capacity and everybody including The State Department and Ukraine knew that, too.

Oops.

We called it "a big ol' Greyhound Bus driving back and forth over the Trump White House" in November.

Sondland, however, is not a hero, and this is not a "good guy" Crookie award. Good guy awards go to Sean Patrick Maloney, for his "at long last have you no sense of decency" moment, finally wiping the smirk off of the millionaire GOP donor's face...

...and Neal Katyal, who pointed out there's still a lot of legal exposure for Sondland, as Congress doesn't like it when you all-of-a-sudden "remember" a phone call from the White House.

Enjoy your Crookie Awards, good guys and bad.