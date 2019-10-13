EU Ambassador To Testify 'No Quid Pro Quo' Came From Trump

It seems the walls are finally closing in on Trump with this Ukraine scandal, as more news comes out and fewer people appear to be willing to go to jail for him.

More bad news for Trump over the weekend on the upcoming testimony by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, who will appear before a joint House committee, despite being ordered by the State Department not to appear.

According to reporting by The Washington Post, Sondland plans to tell Congress that the text message claiming that there was "no quid quo pro" came straight from Trump.

Here's more from NBC News: