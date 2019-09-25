Stephen Colbert: 'There's A New Thing, And This Might Be The Thing'

Stephen Colbert told his audience last night that Speaker Pelosi had announced an impeachment inquiry into Trump -- and was greeted with a long, standing ovation at the news.

Colbert told viewers to “buckle up” as he listed a long string of Trump scandals, ranging from asking the Russians to interfere in the 2016 election -- to using his Sharpie to change a National Weather Service map.

“Every time, people have asked, ‘Is this the thing? Surely, this must be the thing.’ And every time, it wasn’t the thing,” he said.

“But here’s the thing: There’s a new thing, and it might be the thing. Because this afternoon, Nancy Pelosi did this thing.”

The crowd erupted in applause and jumped to their feet.

Like the rest of us, it's a relief that someone is trying to stop Trump.