Dems To Push Hard On Impeachment In This Morning's Meeting With Pelosi

CNN's New Day talked about the meeting Dems will have with Speaker Pelosi this morning to push harder for impeachment.

"Rachel, I promised our viewers you would have breaking news," said John Berman to Bloomberg reporter Rachel Cade. "You've been at the leading edge of the reporting on this groundswell inside the Democratic party for impeachment. Where is it this morning as they head into this 9:00 meeting?"

"You know, I got a bunch of texts from lawmakers last night who are greatly anticipating this meeting and think it's going to be rather ugly," Rachel Bade said.

"This is going to be Pelosi trying to tamp down these members who are increasingly calling for impeachment. The reality is, you know, you have two dozen who have come out in the past 48 hours who say it's time to begin an impeachment inquiry on the president, but there are a lot of people who privately support this as well and haven't come out publicly. I think we're going to see these impeachment cheerleaders press Pelosi. She's going to do her utmost to argue back at them that, 'Look, the courts are coming to our rescue. We got a good court ruling earlier this week, that bodes well for our additional subpoenas.' But it's gonna be potentially ugly. She potentially will have to give some ground to some of these people.

"I don't expect anything on impeachment. I don't expect her to embrace it coming out of this. I think maybe we'll see her greenlight some of these other hardline tactics these folks have been pushing for, like, say fining Trump officials who are ignoring these subpoenas. And that list is growing longer every day. It is this delicate dance, right? There are the Twitter Democrats, in many ways, they're more vocal, and then there are the regular folks. It's a balance being taken into account."

"Yeah, I think a lot of the members who have called for impeachment, and I don't mean it pejoratively, but they're in the debate every day. Nancy Pelosi is interested in two groups. One is the rest of the Democrats out there, the Democratic voters who, remember, in 2018 didn't bring her back to the speakership because of Mueller. They brought her back because of issues like health care. It was a very focused, disciplined campaign. She's got that in her head.

"The other thing is, if you look at the list of the 24, the most vocal people are people in safe seats, people who are going to win no matter what. I mean, 85%, you know, they're going to get. What Pelosi as the speaker is most concerned about is those vulnerable Democrats. The Democrats who came in and won on saying, I'm not going to -- we're not going to do the Washington, you know, political game. We're going to do kitchen table issues. So I think she is in a very delicate balance. I think she is -- overall, her strategy is she doesn't think impeachment right now is a winner, but she's going to allow this to move to a place where if they do need to impeach, the country will see much more information before they make that decision and see that the president gave them no choice.

"This is going to be a victim contest of who's going to get cast in the role of the victim. The president wants to be the victim, but I think what Speaker Pelosi wants to do is say, 'I didn't want to do this, but Mr. President, I had no choice.'"