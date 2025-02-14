Murkowski Introduces Bill To Reverse Trump's Denali Name Change

Alaskan Senator Lisa Murkowski, who voted for all of Trump's crazy nominees except for Hegseth, now wants Alaskans to know she's really on their side, despite all evidence to the contrary. Trump's childish renaming of Denali back to Mt. McKinley is enormously unpopular in Alaska.

Murkowski's bill would have to be taken up by the Senate and the House and pass with at least a 2/3 majority to withstand a petulant veto from Trump. It's unclear if the legislation could pass all those hurdles or not.

Source: The Hill