Murkowski Introduces Bill To Reverse Trump's Denali Name Change

Alaskan Senator Lisa Murkowski, who voted for all of Trump's crazy nominees except for Hegseth, now wants Alaskans to know she's really on their side, despite all evidence to the contrary. Trump's childish renaming of Denali back to Mt. McKinley is enormously unpopular in Alaska.
Murkowski's bill would have to be taken up by the Senate and the House and pass with at least a 2/3 majority to withstand a petulant veto from Trump. It's unclear if the legislation could pass all those hurdles or not.
Source: The Hill
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) introduced legislation on Thursday to rename North America’s highest mountain “Denali,” after President Trump issued an executive order on his first day in office changing its name to Mount McKinley.
The bill — which is co-sponsored by the state’s junior senator, Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) — would require the name Denali be used in all official references to the Alaskan mountain, including in U.S. laws, maps, regulations and other records.
“In Alaska, it’s Denali,” Murkowski said in a statement. “Once you see it in person, and take in the majesty of its size and breathe in its cold air, you can understand why the Koyukon Athabascans referred to it as ‘The Great One.’”
Murkowski said, “This isn’t a political issue,” noting she’s introduced the same legislation in three previous Congresses.