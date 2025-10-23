Trump To Cattle Ranchers: You're Too Stupid To Understand My Tariffs

Donald Trump rebuffed cattle ranchers' criticisms of his plan to buy beef from Argentina by admonishing them for not understanding how tariffs work and that if they did, they would understand he is the only reason they are doing well.

US farmers in general and, most recently, Cattle ranchers have been speaking out against Trump's tariffs, which are causing chaos in their markets and raising prices for the US consumer.

Soybean farmers had been the latest to speak out against Trump's tariffs against China, but now was cattle ranchers are joining the mix.

CNN reports: Trump’s Argentina beef deal angers America’s struggling farmers: ‘You’re selling us out’

Christian Lovell, an Illinois cattle farmer and the senior director of programs at Farm Action, a nonpartisan farm organization, said: “If Trump goes through with what he outlined, I do believe it’s a betrayal of the American rancher. It’s a feeling that you’re selling us out to a foreign competitor.” -- In a statement, Colin Woodall, CEO of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a trade association for beef producers, said the organization and its members “cannot stand behind the President while he undercuts the future of family farmers and ranchers by importing Argentinian beef in an attempt to influence prices.”

Telling cattle ranchers that "they are too dumb to understand his yo-yo tariffs" is not a winning message.