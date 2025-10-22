Trump's Great American Grift: Luxury Lemons For Commoners

From The Trump Taiff & Inflation Files:

There was a time Americans could buy modest cars without mortgaging their soul. Those days are gone, driven off a cliff by the blundering baby hands of TACO Trump. A greasy used car-salesman who convinced millions he cared about their grocery bills or gas tanks, when he was screwing them on every economic measure.

Trump came to office his 2nd term on a flaming chariot of bluster & bullshit, surrounded by sycophants and rabid Nazis. The result? His usual mix of incompetence, greed, and sadism. His Tariffs--a blunt instrument of the economically illiterate--jacked up costs of steel, aluminum, copper & parts.

Trump applied the same intellectual rigor here he's applied to windmills & bleach injections. Now most American are paying the price.