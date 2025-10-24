Where's The Beef? Trump Tariffs Causing Higher Prices

US farmers are finally revolting against Trump's idiotic tariffs that are upending their markets.
By John AmatoOctober 24, 2025

Sen. Roger Marshall admitted to Newsmax that Trump's tariffs on Brazil are causing exploding costs in the beef market and the administration is turning to Argentina to bail them out.

Trump has angered many US farmers by signaling they are going to be increasing imports of beef from Argentina to try to lower prices.

Cattle ranchers are furious as the "director of programs at Farm Action, a nonpartisan farm organization, said: “If Trump goes through with what he outlined, I do believe it’s a betrayal of the American rancher. It’s a feeling that you’re selling us out to a foreign competitor.”

Sen. Marshall tried to downplay the administration's push towards Argentina.

Q: As a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, what are your thoughts on the Trump administration now eyeing Argentinian beef imports to kind of reduce prices here in the states?

MARSHALL: Well, look, the reason the beef prices are up is, we have the smallest cattle herd we've had in my lifetime. That seven out of 10 years we've had drought.

Additionally, we usually get a lot of imports of hamburger from Mexico as well as Brazil because of President Trump's tariffs on Brazil.

Those are down as well.

Trump's yo-yo tariffs are beginning to cause major consternation to all US farmers as the markets begin to adjust to his obsession.

Sen. Marshall then claimed that the impact of Argentinian beef will have no impact on US farmers. If that's the case, why is the administration increasing imports from 20,000 metric tons to 80,000 metric tons?

