Downtrodden Bartiromo Forced To Cover Trump's Inflation Data

Earlier today on FOX Business, a depressed MAGA Queen Maria Bartiromo was forced to give Trump the news of the data showing a spike in producer level inflation.

Wholesale prices rose much more than expected in July. CNBC reports that Dow Jones estimated a 0.2 percentage gain but instead it was a 0.9 percentage gain the largest increase since June 2022

Will Trump try to force Fox News to fire Bartiromo for delivering such horrible news?

BARTIROMO: Breaking news right now and a spike in the producer price level of inflation. Take a look. Markets are selling off here because the July PPI came in up 9 tenths of a percent. Worse than the estimated up two-tenths of a percent. This is the headline number. It was expected up two-tenths, came up up nine-tenths of a percent. Year-over-year it is up 3.3 percent versus an estimate of up 2.5 percent. Now when you look at core it's also troubling because in the core PPI it was up nine-tenths of a percent versus an estimate of two-tenths of a percent. Year-over-year the core up 3.7 percent. Also higher than the estimated expectation which was up 2.9 percent. These numbers have caused markets to drop. The Dow Industrial is down 105. The Nasdaq down 71 and the S&P 500 lower by 19.

The MAGA Queen purposely refused to explain that Trump's tariffs are the cause of this horrible data, but instead told her viewers they were bringing on Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy to explain the spike in producer prices... maybe.

Duffy should be focusing on not having planes crash into each other.