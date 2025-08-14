Downtrodden Bartiromo Forced To Cover Trump's Inflation Data

The price of eggs and everything else is going up. Who will Trump fire now?
By John AmatoAugust 14, 2025

Earlier today on FOX Business, a depressed MAGA Queen Maria Bartiromo was forced to give Trump the news of the data showing a spike in producer level inflation.

Wholesale prices rose much more than expected in July. CNBC reports that Dow Jones estimated a 0.2 percentage gain but instead it was a 0.9 percentage gain the largest increase since June 2022

Will Trump try to force Fox News to fire Bartiromo for delivering such horrible news?

BARTIROMO: Breaking news right now and a spike in the producer price level of inflation.

Take a look.

Markets are selling off here because the July PPI came in up 9 tenths of a percent.

Worse than the estimated up two-tenths of a percent.

This is the headline number.

It was expected up two-tenths, came up up nine-tenths of a percent.

Year-over-year it is up 3.3 percent versus an estimate of up 2.5 percent.

Now when you look at core it's also troubling because in the core PPI it was up nine-tenths of a percent versus an estimate of two-tenths of a percent.

Year-over-year the core up 3.7 percent.

Also higher than the estimated expectation which was up 2.9 percent.

These numbers have caused markets to drop.

The Dow Industrial is down 105.

The Nasdaq down 71 and the S&P 500 lower by 19.

The MAGA Queen purposely refused to explain that Trump's tariffs are the cause of this horrible data, but instead told her viewers they were bringing on Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy to explain the spike in producer prices... maybe.

Duffy should be focusing on not having planes crash into each other.

LOL -- Maria Bartiromo breaks news about new data showing a spike in the producer price level of inflation as though she's talking about some horrible national tragedy

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-08-14T12:58:45.366Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon