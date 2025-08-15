Hannity: My Head Will Explode If I Hear 'Epstein' Again

On his radio show Thursday, Sean Hannity made us all a promise. His head will explode if he hears "Epstein" one more time.

A caller asked Sean about the Pam Bondi/Kash Patel "investignations" into... what exactly?

Doesn't matter. Sean Hannity is a veteran of lying about Benghazi, Solyndra, Burisma, Autopen, Baby Parts, Fast and Furious, Uranium One, tan suit, Seth Rich, Pizzagate, 'her emails', death panels, Dominion, Durham report, Biden crime family, and 2000 Mules. Whatever "this" is, deep state Biden Obama criiiimes is just one more link in the chain accompanying Sean to Hell, Jacob Marley-style.

Transcript via Media Matters:

CALLER: I had a thought about accountability. We've all seen in the past all the investigations that end up going nowhere. The most current iteration, and it's following the same script is Adam Schiff. There's a case, evidence being collected. Now, whistleblowers are coming out of the woodwork. We're on the precipice -- SEAN HANNITY (HOST): Remember he got a preemptive pardon. CALLER: I understand that, and that comes into another issue too. The statute of limitations may make the whole thing moot unless they can bring in the conspiracy aspect. But what I'd like to see regardless of the statute of limitations or the pardon is if it can't go to trial for any reason, play it out, collect everything like you're going to trial the day before your opening statement. And then you lay it all out in front of the court of public opinion, and you show that without those -- the statute of limitations, the pardons, he would be guilty. HANNITY: That evidence seems rather incontrovertible to me. But, of course, everyone's innocent until proven guilty. You know, the main focus of me having Kash Patel and Pam Bondi on tonight is all of this new information. Now, I know if, you know, the liberal media, etcetera, etcetera, you would probably, you know, "Oh, tell us about, you know, Jeffrey Epstein." And I'm like, okay. If I hear that name one more time, my head's going to explode. And there was even a CNN poll that said, Americans, you know, -- this was Joe Biden's Justice Department. If there was anything in there, it would have been released. I can promise you that. But with that said, they are fighting for information on it and grand jury testimony and other things, and I think we'll hear a lot more about it. And the Justice Department did meet with Ghislaine Maxwell. So, let's see what happens.

And immediately thereafter, Ghislane Maxwell got moved to Club Fed, Sean! Puh-leeze!

Then Sean gives his radio audience a preview of the complicit distraction from Trump's alleged crimes against children. Alleged lap dances from 13-year-olds, Sean.

My focus is: is Clapper in trouble? Comey in trouble? Is Brennan in trouble? I want to know what these people did. I want to know if they're going to -- you know, between Kash and the information that he's accumulating, his grand conspiracy investigation, and Pam Bondi's power as attorney general and convening a grand jury. That's my focus tonight. If you want to tune in and hear about Epstein, I'm going to tune in and find out whether or not we had the most corrupt deep state abuse of power in the history of the country.

It's a cover-up Sean. Over sexual assault of children. And you're complicit.

Trump is all over the Epstein files. He allegedly allowed coerced 13-year-olds to perform topless lap dances for him.

THAT should make your head explode.