Piers Morgan Posts, Then Deletes Pic Of Trump Wearing Kneepads Ahead Of Putin Meeting

Piers Morgan needn't have deleted it. He was right the first time.

Another win for @Paulleyticks.

Source: Mediaite



Piers Morgan mistakenly posted a picture of President Donald Trump wearing kneepads ahead of his Friday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Morgan quickly deleted the photo, which shows Trump waving from Air Force One in large, red kneepads, and responded to a post questioning if he had posted it intentionally or if he was “just an idiot.”

“I didn’t see the kneepads on that pic,” he wrote on X. He went on to repost the same message of luck to Trump, but this time with a different photo attached.

“I wish him the very best of luck in trying to secure an end to the horrendous war in Ukraine,” wrote Morgan. “It’s refreshing to see a U.S. president who genuinely prefers peace to war.”