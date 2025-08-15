Piers Morgan Posts, Then Deletes Pic Of Trump Wearing Kneepads Ahead Of Putin Meeting

"I couldn’t understand why so many people were laughing and raging about it," tweeted the intrepid journalist.
Piers Morgan Posts, Then Deletes Pic Of Trump Wearing Kneepads Ahead Of Putin Meeting
Credit: Twitter
By Ed ScarceAugust 15, 2025

Piers Morgan needn't have deleted it. He was right the first time.

Another win for @Paulleyticks.

Source: Mediaite

Piers Morgan mistakenly posted a picture of President Donald Trump wearing kneepads ahead of his Friday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Morgan quickly deleted the photo, which shows Trump waving from Air Force One in large, red kneepads, and responded to a post questioning if he had posted it intentionally or if he was “just an idiot.”

“I didn’t see the kneepads on that pic,” he wrote on X. He went on to repost the same message of luck to Trump, but this time with a different photo attached.

“I wish him the very best of luck in trying to secure an end to the horrendous war in Ukraine,” wrote Morgan. “It’s refreshing to see a U.S. president who genuinely prefers peace to war.”

And some gloating from @Paulleyticks, an account marked PARODY. Also, apparently, missed by Piers Morgan.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon