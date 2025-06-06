Scott Galloway's Brutal Takedown Of Elon Musk's Utter 'Depravity'

It's probably fair to assume that neither media gadfly Piers Morgan nor 'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary were quite prepared for Scott Galloway's brutal takedown of Elon Musk. Their fanboying over Musk was quickly doused with the coldest of water. And Galloway started by praising Musk's technological brilliance, that he uses Starlink and owned a Tesla, but then he took the gloves completely off...

Source: NJ.com

Scott Galloway, a podcaster and professor at New York University, torched Musk during an appearance on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Wednesday night. He calmly explained that he believes Musk has “come off the tracks” when conservative host Piers Morgan asked if he accepted that Musk was a “genius.”

Galloway argued that while Musk is a “genius,” that does not excuse his “depravity.”

“We’ve decided in America that innovation and money replaces or obviates or excuses depravity. Cutting off aid to HIV-positive mothers, deciding what veterans should get benefits, cutting off SNAP payments, which have shown to have a positive net return when people run out of money for food at the end of the month,” Galloway responded.

“I think one of the wonderful things about being an American and quite frankly for me, what it means to be a man and what I try to teach my boys is, the whole point of prosperity is such that you can protect people. And I think the two of you are more impressed with Mr. Musk than I am,” he added.

“I think if somebody is making Nazi salutes; if somebody is being sued concurrently by two women for sole custody of their child, who, because that person has not spent any time with that child; when someone is so severely addicted to drugs they can’t get their sh-t together to show up to the White House without looking exceptionally high; I don’t think that’s the right role model for young men,” he said.

“So what I would ask of all of us is look at what money has done to us. That if someone can land a rocket … or create a great EV, he’s a genius. He’s the wealthiest man in the world,“ he continued. ”But does that mean we should excuse depravity? Does that mean, unlike Bill Gates, he’s not using his billions to help people? He’s not planning trees the shade of which he won’t sit under?"