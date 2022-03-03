Russians Fleeing Ahead Of Martial Law Rumors

With rumors of Putin declaring martial law tomorrow, Russians are fleeing:
According to @Bloomberg: European intelligence officials believe that Russia’s security services have drawn up plans for public executions in Ukraine https://t.co/71okHUS5h6
— Blake Allen (@Blake_Allen13) March 3, 2022
A friend from Moscow is racing toward the border with the Baltics, has been driving all night—no plane tickets left. "We're trying to get there before the president's address to the nation," friend says, referring to widespread rumors that Putin is about to declare martial law.
— Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) March 3, 2022
"Stop texting me," friend asks, "I'm trying to clean out my phone. They're searching everyone's phone at the border. I'll write to you once I'm on the other side."
— Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) March 3, 2022
Ukraine’s intelligence says Putin might consider imposing martial law in Russia on March 4.
Absolute maniac has pit himself in a death trap with his own stupid lunacy.
— Illia Ponomarenko (@IAPonomarenko) March 2, 2022
Stunning that Kremlin has barely made an effort to stop panic among Russian urban elites that Putin is about to close the borders or declare martial law. Any normal government would be mortified at these optics. Here, we have a few denials during Peskov's daily press call.
— Andrew Roth (@Andrew__Roth) March 3, 2022
Friend after friend fleeing Russia. Five today alone. The best and the brightest, the journalists who were telling people the truth about their country—gone. Emigres, like the white Russians of a century ago. Putin is destroying two countries at once.
— Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) March 3, 2022
High-speed trains leaving Russia for Finland are packed.
“They are leaving for good,” a Finnish railway official said of the passengers. “You can see that from the luggage they carry.”https://t.co/f1uEsORyQo pic.twitter.com/Bzv7MX1PIG
— Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) March 2, 2022
So from my husband’s Moscow office, Russians with EU citizen spouses are fleeing Russia. They are expecting the worse.
Meanwhile those from his Romania office are driving to the Ukraine border taking aid, food medicines, etc.
Tales from two cities.
— dipa🇪🇺 #ClimateAction #PR #FBPE (@amrakunj) March 1, 2022
Putin is obviously losing the military war in Ukraine and the political war in Russia. Why else would he be closing @EchoMskRu & @tvrain? I fear more is to come. Martial law?
— Michael McFaul (@McFaul) March 3, 2022
Middle-class Russians banned from fleeing with their wealth as sanctions begin to bite https://t.co/pX3NDFLNqq
— deirdre💙 (@cryptickitty) March 2, 2022