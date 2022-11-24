Kazakhstan Trolls Fleeing Russians In Chocolate Ad

A chocolate commercial from Kazakhstan gives the “taste of freedom” to what appears to be a Russian man fleeing the mobilization.
By Ed ScarceNovember 24, 2022

As the young Russian flees through the mountains into neighbouring Kazakhstan, he's met with a local on horseback who gives the hungry young man a chocolate bar. "What is it?" he asks. “It's a taste of freedom,” the Kazakh replies.

By some estimates, upwards of 700,000 Russians have fled the country rather than risk being forced to go fight in Ukraine.

Pretty clever advert. Kazakhstan literally translates to "the land of the free."

Source: The Saxon

The protagonist of the commercial gains a “taste of freedom” by receiving a bar of chocolate “Kazakhstansky”, which is the country's hallmark, as a gift. The video was published on November 20 on the agency's Telegram channel.

The main character of the video wanders through the mountains with a suitcase, when a rider comes out to meet him and holds out a bar of Kazakhstani chocolate. “What is it?” – asks the traveller, who is easily guessed as a Russian wandering from Russia. “It's a taste of freedom,” the Kazakh replies.

The video went viral on social media. However, the company emphasizes that the video is not an official advertisement. The agency noted that it is “exceptionally entertaining”.

