Kazakhstan Trolls Fleeing Russians In Chocolate Ad

As the young Russian flees through the mountains into neighbouring Kazakhstan, he's met with a local on horseback who gives the hungry young man a chocolate bar. "What is it?" he asks. “It's a taste of freedom,” the Kazakh replies.

By some estimates, upwards of 700,000 Russians have fled the country rather than risk being forced to go fight in Ukraine.

Pretty clever advert. Kazakhstan literally translates to "the land of the free."

Source: The Saxon

