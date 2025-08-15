Russians Release Cringe Propaganda Video Ahead Of Alaska Summit

The Russians put out a video looking back at 'cultural cooperation between Russia and America'
By Ed ScarceAugust 15, 2025

The same country that threatens the decadent United States with nuclear annihilation almost daily on state television has just released a video emphasizing that the two countries will share the future together.

I guess that Cold War stuff never happened, and it was all a bad dream.

Source: Global Espresso

Right before the U.S. president was set to meet with the Russian dictator in Alaska, the Russians put out a video looking back at 'cultural cooperation between Russia and America'

The video was posted on Instagram by Russian ballroom dance coach Yana Soyko, mother of one of the dancers, Konstantin Soyko.

In the video, Russian teenagers Veronika Popova and Konstantin Soyko dance the Viennese waltz in costumes in the colors of the Russian and U.S. flags.

In the video, Russian teenagers Veronika Popova and Konstantin Soyko dance the Viennese waltz in costumes colored like the Russian and U.S. flags. The footage features historical events involving the U.S. and Russia.

The propaganda clip references:

-A meeting between Tsar Alexander I and American politician and diplomat John Quincy Adams in 1809 (AI-generated image);
-The meeting on the Elbe in 1945;
-The Apollo–Soyuz mission in 1975;
-The 1958 World Festival of Youth;
-American pianist Van Cliburn receiving the Tchaikovsky Prize in 1958;
-Nikita Khrushchev’s visit to the U.S. in 1959.

The video ends with the slogan, “Together we create the future.”

