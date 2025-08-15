On This Day: 'Apocalypse Now' Released

Did you see it in the movies?
By John AmatoAugust 15, 2025

On August 15, 1979, Apocalypse Now was released to the public.

I saw it in the movies back and we were riveted. It was controversial at the time since Vietnam was still so fertile in the psyche of America.

Apocalypse Now, the acclaimed Vietnam War film directed by Francis Ford Coppola, opens in theaters around the United States on August 15, 1979.

The film, inspired in part by Joseph Conrad’s 1899 novella Heart of Darkness, among other sources, told the story of an Army captain (played by Martin Sheen) and crew of men who are sent into the Cambodian jungle to kill a U.S. Special Forces colonel (Marlon Brando) who has gone AWOL and is thought to be crazy. Apocalypse Now, which co-starred Robert Duvall and Dennis Hopper, became notorious for its long, difficult production, which included budget problems, shooting delays due to bad weather on the Philippines set, a heart attack for Sheen and a nervous breakdown for Coppola.

Robert Duvall's scene is the most iconic of the film's many wondrous moments.

Open thread...

