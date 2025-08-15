Navarro: Who Are You Gonna Believe, 'The Trump Administration Or The Economists?'

By Conover KennardAugust 15, 2025

News on the economy isn't good lately. Consumers are facing higher costs for goods and services, resulting in decreased or stagnant spending. Wholesale prices jumped 3.3% as the Trump tariffs took effect on the economy. According to Peter Navarro, a senior trade official in the Trump administration, tariffs result in a "tax cut." Sure thing, buddy.

If you've gone grocery shopping lately, did you feel like you got a tax cut when the nice cashier person told you your total? At least when you fork over the $150.00 to the cashier, you can look back at the line of people waiting, and say, "Look at my tax cut!" And if you're naive enough to buy into Navarro's horse shit, you'll also believe when South Carolina multimillionaire Republican Rep. Ralph Norman said this week that rising prices are "for good of the country."

Bullfuckingshit.

"Mean, many, many economists would say that they're they're tax hikes because ultimately a consumer will pay for some," CNBC host Sara Eisen said.

"That debate has been going on since the first term, and most economists just don't agree with us. The problem with most economists is they got it wrong the first time around," Navarro insisted. Just spectacularly wrong."

"So, who has credibility here, the Trump administration or the economists?" he asked.

Tariffs are not a tax cut, fool. They are a tax increase. They do not reduce taxes, and also, why did ONE green pepper cost me $2.99 the other day? I shit you not. So, to answer the pudding-brained Navorro, I'll believe the economists over any fucking body in the Trump administration. Additionally, have you noticed the current price of beef?

green-pepper

NAVARRO: Are tariffs price hikes or tax cuts? I say they're tax cuts

EISEN: I mean, many economists would say they are tax hikes because ultimately a consumer will pay for some of those increased prices

NAVARRO: Most economists just don't agree with us. Who has credibility here?

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-08-14T15:32:41.871Z

