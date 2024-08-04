Coconut Power

Kamalamentum is building by the day. Will she announce her VP (TimWalzTimWalzLetitbeTimWalz) today? She's hitting the road Tuesday after last week's virtual vote made her the official nominee of the Democratic Party. I can honestly say that I feel more optimistic every day. Dare I say, even hopeful?

Felon45 is doing what he can to steal news cycles away, but we won't be distracted, and neither will she. One of the best things she and her campaign did last week was to fully ignore his race-baiting and just remind everyone that our nation "deserves better." A pitch-perfect non-response.

That's how I am this morning. How are you??? Are you feeling it too?

- Karoli