Coconut Eclipse

A cartoon for August 18, 2024
By Ratt August 18, 2024

You love to see it, don't you? Kamala Harris has the momentum right now, and Lumpy is indulging himself in public meltdowns over everything from the price of breakfast cereal (you know he hasn't bought or eaten Cheerios ever) to whether the Medal of Freedom is greater than the Congressional Medal of Honor, which is a very stupid and unnecessary comparison.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives is doing very important things like opening an investigation into Tim Walz, because they can. Nothing nakedly political about that at all. They're so disinterested in governing that they're coming back for 3 weeks in September to pass the rest of the appropriations bills investigate the other party's VP nominee. Keep up the good work there, Skippy.

Here is your Sunday morning cartoon and open thread, and my chance to snark a bit. Pull up a chair and tell us what's on your mind.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
