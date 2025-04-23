Senator Who Voted Against Disaster Relief Begs Trump For Disaster Relief

Funny how Republicans don't want anyone to get hand outs, except them. Tehran Tom is begging now.
Senator Who Voted Against Disaster Relief Begs Trump For Disaster Relief
Credit: Bluegal BingAI
By Red PainterApril 23, 2025

It never fails - Republicans vote against a social service program (food, healthcare, disaster relief) because they think it's only greedy blue states that ask for "handouts" when in actuality it is the blue states that subsidize the red states disproportionately and red states (ie, Trump voters) that rely on these programs almost entirely.

In today's FAFO: Tom Cotton, blowhard Senator from Arkansas, who voted against disaster relief five times is now begging Donald Trump to "reconsider" his denial of disaster relief for Arkansas after his very red Trump-supporting state was hit with damaging tornados.

You know who would not have cut off FEMA funding? Kamala Harris. Even for deep red states.

But I digress.

Cotton joined the rest of the Arkansas elected officials in writing a groveling letter to Trump begging for that sweet, sweet gubmint money.

Trump has refused to budge. The letter from the government said:

"Based on our review of all of the information available, it has been determined that the damage from this event was not of such severity and magnitude as to be beyond the capabilities of the state, affected local governments, and voluntary agencies. Accordingly, we have determined that supplemental federal assistance is not necessary."

Something something bootstraps.

Sorry, guys. This is what you wanted, and now you're getting it, just like the rest of us. I'm sure you thought he'd only stick it to blue states.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon