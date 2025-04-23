Senator Who Voted Against Disaster Relief Begs Trump For Disaster Relief

It never fails - Republicans vote against a social service program (food, healthcare, disaster relief) because they think it's only greedy blue states that ask for "handouts" when in actuality it is the blue states that subsidize the red states disproportionately and red states (ie, Trump voters) that rely on these programs almost entirely.

In today's FAFO: Tom Cotton, blowhard Senator from Arkansas, who voted against disaster relief five times is now begging Donald Trump to "reconsider" his denial of disaster relief for Arkansas after his very red Trump-supporting state was hit with damaging tornados.

You know who would not have cut off FEMA funding? Kamala Harris. Even for deep red states.

But I digress.

Cotton joined the rest of the Arkansas elected officials in writing a groveling letter to Trump begging for that sweet, sweet gubmint money.

Trump has refused to budge. The letter from the government said:

"Based on our review of all of the information available, it has been determined that the damage from this event was not of such severity and magnitude as to be beyond the capabilities of the state, affected local governments, and voluntary agencies. Accordingly, we have determined that supplemental federal assistance is not necessary."

Something something bootstraps.

Sorry, guys. This is what you wanted, and now you're getting it, just like the rest of us. I'm sure you thought he'd only stick it to blue states.