Tom Cotton Sending 'Cease And Desist' Letters To Rowdy Liberals

#TraitorTommy @TomCottonAR scared of his constituents calling so he’s sending out cease and desist letters. You’re too 🐔 to lead CIA if you can’t even listen to constituents! #arpx pic.twitter.com/N1HAGCmbW6 — Ozark Indivisible (@OZRKIndivisible) January 18, 2018

Ozark Indivisible has been bothering Traitor Tom for months now, for his vile stances on health care, immigration, and other issues. Tom Cotton has had enough and started sending out threatening letters, the point of which is unclear, as he doesn't allege that laws have been broken or physical altercations have occurred. No, poor Tom just doesn't like their vocal and attention-getting methods which have painted him in a bad light in his home state of Arkansas.

It's speculated that Cotton has presidential ambitions, so constant embarrassment in one's home state cannot be allowed to stand. For authoritarian thugs like Tom Cotton, the messiness of citizen involvement is more than a nuisance, it's criminal. Cotton has perverse and dangerous views of democracy, which is why he's such a threat against it.