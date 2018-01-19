Tom Cotton Sending 'Cease And Desist' Letters To Rowdy Liberals
Ozark Indivisible has been bothering Traitor Tom for months now, for his vile stances on health care, immigration, and other issues. Tom Cotton has had enough and started sending out threatening letters, the point of which is unclear, as he doesn't allege that laws have been broken or physical altercations have occurred. No, poor Tom just doesn't like their vocal and attention-getting methods which have painted him in a bad light in his home state of Arkansas.
It's speculated that Cotton has presidential ambitions, so constant embarrassment in one's home state cannot be allowed to stand. For authoritarian thugs like Tom Cotton, the messiness of citizen involvement is more than a nuisance, it's criminal. Cotton has perverse and dangerous views of democracy, which is why he's such a threat against it.
Ozark Indivisible, an Arkansas-based activist group, tweeted Wednesday an image of a cease and desist letter sent to one of Cotton's constituents.
In the brief letter, Cotton's office asked the person that "all communication" must be stopped with any of his offices. Any further contact by the person would be considered harassment and would be reported to the U.S. Capitol Police. Caroline Rabbit Tabler, Cotton's communications director, said that these letters are rare and only used "under extreme circumstances."
"If an employee of Senator Cotton receives repeated communications that are harassing and vulgar, or any communication that contains a threat, our policy is to notify the U.S. Capitol Police's Threat Assessment Section," Tabler said.
In an Arkansas Times article, the person who reportedly received the letter said they have called other legislators to express their "strong thoughts and opinions about their actions."
"They obviously don't want to be held accountable for their words and actions while serving all the people in this nation," the person said.
