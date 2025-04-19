FAFO: Governor Sanders Begs For That Sweet FEMA Handout Money

I guess it isn't a handout if you need it for your own state.
Credit: Bluegal via Bing AI
By Red PainterApril 19, 2025

Republicans think cutting services and shutting down entire federal agencies is a great idea - until they personally need it for their states.

Governor Sarah Sanders of Arkansas is realizing how much federal money is REALLY IMPORTANT for states, especially after natural disasters hit...like tornados.

Unfortunately, Arkansas was DENIED funding by FEMA following tornadoes and severe and damaging storms that hit her state on March 14 and March 15. FEMA denied Arkansas a "Major Disaster Declaration"", preventing them from accessing much needed federal money to help with clean up, rebuilding and resident services.

Governor Sanders is not happy, putting out a statement:

"Arkansas communities are still recovering from this spring's tornadoes, as the sheer magnitude of this event resulted in overwhelming amounts of debris, widespread destruction to homes and businesses, the tragic loss of three lives, and injuries to many others. To relieve the burden on these counties, cities, and towns, I am appealing FEMA's decision to deny Arkansas' Major Disaster Declaration request."

Something something bootstraps.

FAFO. When your team bashes federal disaster relief out one side of your mouth, you can't come back and beg for a handout when you personally need it. It doesn't work like that. GOOD LUCK!

Discussion

