Hurricane Victim Begs Trump For Help In Tearful Fox News Interview

The owner of a bridal shop in Lake Charles, Louisiana excoriated the federal government's hurricane response on Sunday.

During an appearance on Fox News, Victoria Huber explained that the business of her dreams had been destroyed by storms that recently hit the area.

"Our community is in dire need right now," she told Fox News host Arthel Neville. "What we see now is the worst disaster that I think Louisiana has ever seen. They're telling us it could be up to four weeks without water. We have no water. We have no electricity. There's no N95 masks for people to get into their homes to try to save anything that's left."

According to Huber, some people had declined to evacuate because the COVID-19 pandemic had left them with financial hardship.

"They don't have money because of corona," she said. "They don't have the funds to be able to get out of here. We found out that some of our employees are sleeping in vehicles."

"I'm horrified to think that some of our help has been sent away," Huber continued. "I really need to plead with our community and our nation, people don't realize how bad it is here. One out of every five people I know have nothing."

The business owner also accused the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) of failing to provide adequate help.

"People are broke around here because of corona," she pointed out. "They stayed in their homes when they shouldn't have because they didn't have the money to evacuate. And now, they're applying with FEMA and being denied. What happens to these people who don't have a dollar in their checking account?"

"I don't know one person that has been approved by FEMA," Huber added. "Not one person."

After Neville pointed out that insurance will not cover the full cost of rebuilding her business, Huber began to cry.

"It's not about making them whole," Huber wept. "There are elderly people sleeping in mold and wet conditions. They can't even get out of their homes. I have been feeding homeless people walking around without water, without food. They are setting up food tents but the food is gone within the first 30 minutes."

Before ending the interview, Neville asked Huber if she had a personal message for the president.

"I want help for my community!" she cried. "I don't want people turned away. I want people here helping these people get out of this area. There's no hotel vouchers left. You have single moms sleeping in cars with kids."

"This is going to get horrific," Huber predicted. "There's no water. People can't bathe. I mean, they're drinking out of swimming pools. It is horrific! And to not see what is going on here... this is ridiculous!"