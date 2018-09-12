Trump Attacks San Juan Mayor As 'Totally Incompetent' For Taking Issue With His Braggodocio

Donald Trump, the so-called President of the United States, is spending his time in a bitter Twitter war with the Mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico. The mayor is rightly appalled at him bragging about his administration's response to Hurricane Maria as "an incredible unsung success."

During a pool spray on Tuesday, after Trump filmed one of his PR events to make believe he's on top of it, Trump made some of the most narcissistic and grandiose remarks to the Puerto Rican nightmare that's still plaguing them.

"The problem with Puerto Rico is their electric grid and their electric generating plant was dead before the storms ever hit," Trump falsely claimed. "It was in very bad shape. It was in bankruptcy, had no money."

"The job that FEMA and law enforcement and everybody did working along with the Governor in Puerto Rico, I think, was tremendous," he insisted.

The Mayor of San Juan was dumbfounded.

Carmen Yulin Cruz took exception to this blatant disregard of over 3000 people that have lost their lives since Trump didn't find that worthy of comment.

Success? Federal response according to Trump in Puerto Rico a success? If he thinks the death of 3,000 people os a success God help us all. — Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) September 11, 2018

Trump's response to her was as sociopath and devoid of human empathy for those that have died and those still suffering.

We got A Pluses for our recent hurricane work in Texas and Florida (and did an unappreciated great job in Puerto Rico, even though an inaccessible island with very poor electricity and a totally incompetent Mayor of San Juan). We are ready for the big one that is coming! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2018

I guess Trump is in charge of some new Trump industries rating system now and gave himself A+'s around the board.

Nothing can take the stench off of watching him toss suffering people paper towels like they were peons to his kingdom.

