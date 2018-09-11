Trump: Federal Response To Puerto Rico 'An Incredible Unsung Success'

In spite of a death toll approaching 3,000 in Puerto Rico, Donald Trump insisted to reporters that the best federal government hurricane response was to that island.

After setting the stage by saying Puerto Rico was tough because it's an island, Trump insisted the governor would cheer for the "great job" the federal government did.

"The problem with Puerto Rico is their electric grid and their electric generating plant was dead before the storms ever hit," Trump falsely claimed. "It was in very bad shape. It was in bankruptcy, had no money."

This is simply not true, and is one of several talking points Trump used in 2017 which have been debunked by Politifact and The New York Times.

"The job that FEMA and law enforcement and everybody did working along with the Governor in Puerto Rico, i think, was tremendous," he insisted.

Finishing it off, Trump pronounced Puerto Rico "an incredible unsung success."

The latest death toll from Hurricane Maria is 2,975 souls, nearly the same number who died on 9-11-2001.

That is not "an incredible unsung success." It is a disgraceful failure.

Update: Senator Chris Murphy: