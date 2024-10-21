Boeing Union Workers Win Tentative Contract

Over a month ago, members of IAMAW Local 715 went on strike against Boeing. Over the weekend, they have reached a tentative contract with the company:

The tentative agreement—which will have to receive a majority from union members before finalized—includes a 35% wage increase over four years of the contract, a larger signing bonus of $7,000, guaranteed minimum payouts in a new annual bonus program, and increased contributions to worker 401(k) retirement plans.

"With the help of Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie Su, we have received a negotiated proposal and resolution to end the strike, and it warrants presenting to the members and is worthy of your consideration," IAM's negotiating committee said in a message to members on Saturday.

The union said it plans to hold a ratification vote as early as Wednesday and that a 50%+1 majority is all that's needed to approve the deal.

"The fact the company has put forward an improved proposal is a testament to the resolve and dedication of the frontline workers who've been on strike—and to the strong support they have received from so many," the machinists union said.