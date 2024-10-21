Boeing Union Workers Win Tentative Contract

IAMAW workers at Boeing would get a 35% raise, a better 401K plan and other benefits if the contract is ratified.
Credit: IAMAW Local 715
By Chris capper LiebenthalOctober 21, 2024

Over a month ago, members of IAMAW Local 715 went on strike against Boeing. Over the weekend, they have reached a tentative contract with the company:

The tentative agreement—which will have to receive a majority from union members before finalized—includes a 35% wage increase over four years of the contract, a larger signing bonus of $7,000, guaranteed minimum payouts in a new annual bonus program, and increased contributions to worker 401(k) retirement plans.

"With the help of Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie Su, we have received a negotiated proposal and resolution to end the strike, and it warrants presenting to the members and is worthy of your consideration," IAM's negotiating committee said in a message to members on Saturday.

The union said it plans to hold a ratification vote as early as Wednesday and that a 50%+1 majority is all that's needed to approve the deal.

"The fact the company has put forward an improved proposal is a testament to the resolve and dedication of the frontline workers who've been on strike—and to the strong support they have received from so many," the machinists union said.

Solidarity and the strength of the union again carried the day, but it sure does help to have a union-friendly administration in the White House.

