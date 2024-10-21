Trump Won't Back Minimum Wage Increase At Staged McDonald's Photo Op

Donald Trump is a convicted felon out on bail on other charges, which means he actually could not qualify for a job at McDonald's. BUT, on Sunday he did a short photo op at a McDonald's franchise in a Philadelphia area location that was actually closed for normal business hours. Trump did serve at least one drive through customer, although it was unclear how they were selected.
This weird stunt was a troll at Kamala Harris who worked at a McDonald's in Alameda, California, while in college in 1983. Trump, without evidence, has accused her of lying.
Harris spokesperson Ian Sams said, in response to the stunt: “When Trump feels desperate, all he knows how to do is lie. He can’t understand what it’s like to have a summer job because he was handed millions on a silver platter, only to blow it.”
He also refused to say whether he would support an increase in the federal minimum wage:
Trump donned a vest and pretended to salt and pack up fries, but the image most people got was similar to Dukakis in a tank.
Twitter erupted:
I guarantee he didn't even wash his hands.
UPDATE: Harris-Walz campaign spokesman Joseph Constello issued a statement:
“Today, Donald Trump showed exactly what we would see in a second Trump term: exploiting working people for his own personal gain. Trump doesn’t understand what it’s like to work for a living, no matter how many staged photo ops he does, and his entire second term plan is to give himself, his wealthy buddies, and giant corporations another massive tax cut. Vice President Harris on the other hand has a record of standing up for workers and taking on bad actors who rip people off, and she’ll do the same as President.”