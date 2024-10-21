Trump Won't Back Minimum Wage Increase At Staged McDonald's Photo Op

Donald Trump is a convicted felon out on bail on other charges, which means he actually could not qualify for a job at McDonald's. BUT, on Sunday he did a short photo op at a McDonald's franchise in a Philadelphia area location that was actually closed for normal business hours. Trump did serve at least one drive through customer, although it was unclear how they were selected.

This weird stunt was a troll at Kamala Harris who worked at a McDonald's in Alameda, California, while in college in 1983. Trump, without evidence, has accused her of lying.

Harris spokesperson Ian Sams said, in response to the stunt: “When Trump feels desperate, all he knows how to do is lie. He can’t understand what it’s like to have a summer job because he was handed millions on a silver platter, only to blow it.”

He also refused to say whether he would support an increase in the federal minimum wage:

After working the fryer at McDonald’s, I asked Trump if he thinks the minimum wage should be raised: “Well I think this. These people work hard. They’re great. And I just saw something… a process that’s beautiful,” Trump said. pic.twitter.com/pg2synNA59 — Olivia Rinaldi (@olivialarinaldi) October 20, 2024

Trump donned a vest and pretended to salt and pack up fries, but the image most people got was similar to Dukakis in a tank.

Twitter erupted:

So the place wasn’t even open. It was all staged and fake. He didn’t work for real at a McDonalds. It was a staged fraud just like every other event. pic.twitter.com/FLEqnrZ7Tw — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 20, 2024

The irony is a man found liable for rape and convicted of fraud couldn’t even get a job serving fries at McDonalds pic.twitter.com/d32rQAb5qu — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) October 20, 2024

Corrupt billionaire pretending to work at McDonalds while plotting to cut overtime pay for workers in his second term. pic.twitter.com/QoaMrqV0E9 — Dash Dobrofsky (@DashDobrofsky) October 20, 2024

.@McDonalds has replaced Ronald McDonald with a new clown. It’s guaranteed he’ll screw up your order like everything else he touches. pic.twitter.com/T8B36ssUpV — Miss Jilianne (@MissJilianne) October 20, 2024

The Trump McDonalds thing was choreographed and staged. The restaurant was closed down, covered in Secret Service, the people going through the drive through were handpicked, careful and intentional camera placement. All staged. pic.twitter.com/apq6o6jpaP — JP (@DirtRoadPickup) October 20, 2024

I guarantee he didn't even wash his hands.

UPDATE: Harris-Walz campaign spokesman Joseph Constello issued a statement: