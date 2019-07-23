It doesn't matter what the policy is coming from the Democratic Party, you can be certain that Fox News led by Fox and Friends will always be against it even if it helps working-class Americans in the process.

This morning the propaganda trio of Doocy, Kilmeade and Earhardt were particularly upset that the House Dems passed $15 minimum wage.

That caused them to look back with melancholy how they made fabulous money busing and waiting tables.

Kilmeade shared his life story which seems to come straight out of a fairy tale. Getting that extra 60 or $70 at the end of the week was like hitting the Lotto, and filled him with glee.

Kilmeade said, "I used to bus, clear the tables, and​ ​w​e used to rotate washing the dishes​, and ​at the end of the day, you pool your tips. ​It's ​one of the best jobs you could have when you​'​re breaking in. ​You don't even expect that check. It's almost a surprise when you get ​a $60 or $70 check at the end of the week. Because you work hard​,​ you get great tips​, and​ ​if​ you​'​re good, ​guess what, ​other restaurants want you. ​They will take you, offer you better jobs."

Ahhh, does he long for the days gone by?

Ainsley said, "Well, and a minimum wage job is not meant to be a career."

After the global financial collapse, families do have to survive on waiting tables and getting tips

"Of course," replied Brian​

Earhardt said, "​It's meant to help you get your start. We were all in high school​, we were in college, ​​when we had these​ ​​waiting -- when I was waiting tables. ​Unless you're at a very fine restaurant, ​most of those people, the fine restaurants, that is their career​.​​​"

She continued, "​B​ut they make ​tons of money. If you're working at ​a ​McDonald's or a small little restaurant​ where you're making tips​, you​'​re right. If you​'​re nice to the people, you make a lot of money."

When have you ever left a tip at McDonald's?

↓ Story continues below ↓

"Absolutely. And when the other restaurants hear about it, ​and they want you," Kilmeade confirmed.

I'd say Ainsley makes hundreds of thousands of dollars a year these days which is apropos since she hosts a popular morning talk show, but claiming "waiters living on tips makes them rich if you're nice to people" is idiotic and a lie.

Some Christian.