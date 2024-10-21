Flashback 10/21/20: Pat Robertson Claims An Asteroid Will Strike The Earth

Since Trump began campaigning in 2015, we've seen the evangelical Christian nationalist movement take over the MAGA GOP.

The now retired Christian Broadcast Network's Pat Robertson was a key figure in promoting the Big Lie and first prophesied Trump would win in 2020, then after he lost, led the charge to overthrow the general election of 2020.

Robertson wasn't sued, but claimed Dominion committed voter fraud with Venezuela controlling the machines.

During this broadcast in 2020, he went further, hoping to usher in the Apocalypse.

"This country is going to be just torn apart." Then God himself will come down and save Israel from an invasion which will lead to a five-year peace. After that peace, total annihilation on earth will happen (not by nuclear bombs) by an asteroid striking the planet that will kill every human being. Robertson wants you to vote for Trump, the anti-Christ to trigger the end times.

Like every other crazy self-proclaimed MAGA prophet, Robertson has been wrong, wrong, wrong.

Pat Robertson also said that, Mitt Romney would defeat Barack Obama in 2012. We all know what happened. Pat just keeps proving how much of a ding a ling he is. — Scandy (@scandinavia1020) October 20, 2020

Pat died on June 8, 2023.

Open thread below...