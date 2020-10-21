Media Bites
Pat Robertson Wants People To Vote For Trump To Usher In The Apocalypse

Pat Robertson predicts Trump will be reelected, which will then lead to disharmony, chaos, assassination attempts, and an asteroid striking the earth and destroying the planet.
By John Amato
Former presidential candidate and religious right commentator Pat Robertson said that it's a given Trump will be reelected, which will then lead to disharmony, chaos, assassination attempts, and an asteroid striking the earth and destroying the planet.

But Pat wants all his viewers to vote for Trump anyway.

I watched some of The 700 Club on Monday and Pat said that he been praying all weekend and had a vision that he would share on Tuesday.

Robertson said, "You will have Trump win, you will have civil unrest, you will have at least two attempts on the life of the president, and you just pray what's going to happen in relation to that—but this country is going to be just torn apart."

Then God himself will come down and save Israel from an invasion which will lead to a five-year peace.

After that peace, total annihilation on earth will happen (not by nuclear bombs) by an asteroid striking the planet that will kill every human being.

Robertson wants you to vote for Trump, the anti-Christ to trigger the end times.

He also predicted Romney would get two terms and usher in the end times, so take it for what it's worth.

