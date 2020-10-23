Friday News Dump: Trump Order Guts The Civil Service, And Other News

If Trump is reelected, this will be devastating to the institutional knowledge held by career civil servants. At the moment, a win doesn't seem likely -- but it shows how little regard Trump has for experienced governance. His directive would strip protections from employees who work in policy (you know, like Dr. Fauci) without cause or recourse. But let's not dwell on it just yet, because he probably won't win.
"Trump issues sweeping order for tens of thousands of career federal employees to lose civil service protections":https://t.co/ruEuVzBD2m
— RonSupportsYou (@RonSupportsYou) October 23, 2020
If you weren't paying attention, Trump signed an Exec Order deeply undermining the professional federal civil service & setting up his cronies to burrow into permanent jobs in the USG: https://t.co/Af8QQ1X9hl
— Tamara Cofman Wittes (@tcwittes) October 22, 2020
I‘ve been warning for some time that, if Trump is re-elected, he’ll work to politicize the civil service and set America on a path back to the 19th century, when the spoils system made Feds loyal to political patrons. That‘s bad if you don’t like corruption and abuses of power. https://t.co/SC57G1JTGL
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 21, 2020
Trump responded to Biden’s reiteration that 500 kids can’t find their families by muttering “Good.”
This is literally the only thing you need to know about the last 4 years in America. #Debates2020
— Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) October 23, 2020
It sounds like Trump said "go ahead" not "good" here pic.twitter.com/YLHU17qQzl
— Brandon Wall (@Walldo) October 23, 2020
President Trump claimed falsely last night that Russia prefers Biden. In fact, the US intel assessment, as detailed by his National Counterintelligence & Security Center Director Bill Evanina in August, is that Russian interference is intended to “primarily denigrate” @JoeBiden
— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 23, 2020
Seriously, we have never had a President who is so comfortable lying and simply making shit up.
— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) October 23, 2020
the desperation, the panic, the coke bloodstream infusion ... it’s like mana from heaven to sustain us in the final days https://t.co/fEnrde3SKW
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 23, 2020
Debate Roundup: Come On, Man https://t.co/wMjSUvWykN
— Shecky (@Adrastosno) October 23, 2020
Last night Trump attacked Medicare for All as "socialized medicine." Funny. I didn't hear him complain when he received the best socialized medicine in the world for free at a 100% government run hospital. Yup. Trump loves socialism for himself, rugged individualism for the rest.
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 23, 2020
Rep. Collin Peterson (D-MN), on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN): "She doesn't belong in our party."https://t.co/urmtSyrPIn
— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) October 23, 2020
Fact checker Daniel Dale describes fact-checking Trump’s lies at the debate, “...like the ‘I Love Lucy’ episode in the chocolate factory where you don’t know which one to pick up because there’s just so much.“ https://t.co/04EyGU6FUW
— Philly Snowflake (@phillysnowflake) October 23, 2020
If you want to learn about what it will take to manufacture and distribute a COVID vaccine and how the Trump Admin has totally dropped the ball in preparation, read @TopherSpiro and @ZekeEmanuel https://t.co/FT1oCzypDS
— Kenneth Baer (@KennethBaer) October 23, 2020
In Dane County, more than 90 people are in the hospital suffering from COVID-19, 25 are in intensive care. Mask up and stay at least 6 feet from people you don't live with. It's up to all of us to stop the spread. #MaskUpMadison pic.twitter.com/pZmV9DmHDw
— City of Madison, Wisconsin (@CityofMadison) October 22, 2020
As stimulus talks drag on, millions of small busineses await guidance on PPP loan forgiveness https://t.co/hHtAH0tUW3
— CNBC (@CNBC) October 23, 2020
Researchers find bovid and rhinocerous species in Tibetan Plateau about 5,200 years ago https://t.co/CJa7dgCIlX #archaeology #archaeologist #history pic.twitter.com/vT6p3GTzuh
— istockhistory (@istockhistory) October 21, 2020
Donald Trump’s long history of racism, from the 1970s to 2020 https://t.co/46g5b7jVbG
— Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) October 23, 2020
A growing number of people are organising their love and sex lives via spreadsheets. Is this really how to excel in relationships? https://t.co/rjIExYaofx From @1843mag
— The Economist (@TheEconomist) October 23, 2020
it’s worth considering that trump is so deep into his extremely online fox news cinematic universe that he really and truly believes he’s up ten points right now and the first time he’s considered actually losing will be election night watching teevee along with the rest of us
— kilgore trout, a crushed algorithm (@KT_So_It_Goes) October 23, 2020
If Trump is directing a sh#tload of money to Rove, and it appears he is trying, that is a huge red flag. #ProtectOurVotes https://t.co/hICzSDhE6H
— Jennifer Cohn ✍🏻 📢 (@jennycohn1) October 21, 2020
Trump tells @60Minutes in footage he released that he wants to see the Supreme Court wipe out Obamacare.
“I hope that they end it.”
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 22, 2020
Last night was the first debate I've ever seen in which I thought the audience would benefit from some having kind of decoder ring. https://t.co/XjaAAwPyzY
— Steve Benen (@stevebenen) October 23, 2020
Read @McCormickJohn on how the coronavirus pandemic — the disease itself and the economic fallout — is hitting Bucks and other key counties in battleground Pennsylvania. https://t.co/NDOYbUaE1N
— Ben Pershing (@benpershing) October 23, 2020
Cora has been lobbying to dye parts of her hair blue. Conan & I said no, we think 12yo is too young + there are alternatives. Yesterday, she submitted a 6 pg powerpoint: "Why I want to dye my hair." I'm impressed by her research, proud of her tenacity. Future lawyer. Still no. pic.twitter.com/sDhChH80Az
— Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) October 23, 2020
Amazon adds free curbside pickup at all Whole Foods stores, but is it too little, too late? https://t.co/DBbWa90ZQN
— Intl. Business Times (@IBTimes) October 23, 2020
LOL This clip is a good way to start your morning! pic.twitter.com/bfALGtMbCM
— John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️🌈 (@aravosis) October 23, 2020
jarring headline in the @washingtonpost this morning pic.twitter.com/IvdAgfhNLq
— Judy Woodruff (@JudyWoodruff) October 23, 2020
Polls aren’t votes. Just go VOTE. 🗳 https://t.co/XRpvghq4dK
— Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) October 23, 2020
Coronavirus case increase sets new U.S. record, rising to over 77K in one day https://t.co/LcGMXm9MB9 via @nbcnews
— Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) October 23, 2020
Stephen Colbert Celebrates Trump's Last Debate Ever: 'Tonight Was Like Getting Our Last Wisdom Tooth Taken Out' https://t.co/EwTzhj5Wxj
— Mediaite (@Mediaite) October 23, 2020
Well...
Coronavirus outbreak strikes L.A. megachurch that defied public health orders https://t.co/cOye0lupeF
— Miss Aja (@brat2381) October 23, 2020
Trump's desperate attempt to create the appearance of wrongdoing by Joe Biden isn't working https://t.co/qZfIjvTLEH
— Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) October 23, 2020
The massive Kelvinator Foodarama fridge, 1956. pic.twitter.com/h83VthUl3j
— Things from the past 📷🎥 (@moodvintage) October 23, 2020
Trump is so pathetic I was able to stand on a street corner unannounced and pass out 100 Biden/Harris yard signs in very red Midland Texas in 30 minutes! #TrumpIsPathetic pic.twitter.com/aCmshQq6Ln
— Sara Spector (@Miriam2626) October 22, 2020
I'm trying to imagine what the left-wing equivalent of the "Fox News Cinematic Universe" would be ... and then realized how much of the Twitter far left doesn't need an *equivalent* because it inhabits the Fox News Cinematic Universe itself, not only as fans, but as characters https://t.co/apYrnE6o8h
— David Frum (@davidfrum) October 23, 2020
Here's a YouTube link to the video if you're so inclined:https://t.co/lGC9OwYDev
— Eric Champnella (@champnella) October 22, 2020
Madison Cawthorn, a Republican candidate for the House from North Carolina, created an attack website accusing a journalist of leaving a job in academia “to work for non-white males, like Cory Booker, who aims to ruin white males running for office.” https://t.co/6975jQP7nE
— The New York Times (@nytimes) October 23, 2020
🚨Poll workers needed 🚨
Flint, MI
Polk County, FL
Gwinnett County, GA
Allentown/Lehigh Valley, PA
San Antonio, TX
Pittsburgh, PA
Green Bay, WI
Racine, WI#DemCast
sign up with @powerthepolls https://t.co/76VYnwmeJn
— Lori Coleman, I voted, did you? (@DemocracyStorm) October 23, 2020
Is @US_FDA getting cold feet about emergency use authorizations as a tool to rapidly deploy #Covid19 vaccines? It seemed pretty clear from yesterday's VRBPAC meeting the agency may be thinking about other routes to use. https://t.co/UpKvblvTe9
— Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) October 23, 2020
@JoeBiden for President will host a virtual meeting to discuss Veteran mental and physical health issues related to service and how those issues impact the opportunities to build a meaningful life after service.#Vets4Joe @NSLforBiden @JasonKander https://t.co/mS0TwOlp6q
— 🇺🇸Veterans For Biden🇺🇸 (@Vets4Biden) October 23, 2020
Here’s the full Rudy Giuliani clip from Borat.
Judge for yourself...pic.twitter.com/CQHzI23GFb
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 23, 2020
Hi! We're looking for Creative Commons supporters who'd be willing to participate in focus group research we're doing about the future of CC. Interested in helping? Please fill out this brief survey: https://t.co/rW2eljDVP9
— Creative Commons (@creativecommons) October 22, 2020
At last, Joe Biden leaned into climate.
While Trump doubled down on fringe pseudoscience and outdated economic thinking, the Democratic nominee touted a labor-backed decarbonization plan and got personal about environmental justice. Polls show why. https://t.co/ioInGGNNio
— Alexander Kaufman (@AlexCKaufman) October 23, 2020
Covid cases are rising in 34 states and territorieshttps://t.co/v7brNHMJ7w pic.twitter.com/FHbou1GPp4
— Tim Stenovec (@timsteno) October 23, 2020
— Eric Olson (@wisco_kid) October 23, 2020
DEPT. OF 'SMILE THOUGH YOUR HEART IS ACHING'
Hot tip! 😂😥😭 https://t.co/Zm4TzwjqqZ
— someecards (@someecards) October 23, 2020
Exclusive: We spoke to @PaulMcCartney for his first interview about McCartney III – a DIY solo album 40 years on from his last that's "just me – that's the truth." #mccartney3 @capitolrecords https://t.co/WhERcEVAbv
— Loud And Quiet (@LoudAndQuietMag) October 21, 2020
ORANGEYS OF THE WORLD: UNITE!! pic.twitter.com/36FV80wA7u
— Patrick Skinner (@SkinnerPm) October 23, 2020
OH on the morning PreK4 Zoom class: “Dinosaurs don’t poop or pee and I don’t know why.”
Teacher (making a valiant effort): “Okay, but what is something you want to learn about trees?”
— ((Mike Crittenden))) (@CritterDJ) October 23, 2020
Timeline cleanser.
good boy playing pool... pic.twitter.com/AuhXwRJwNP
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 23, 2020
nice! ☔️❤️ pic.twitter.com/MbWNe9m6BS
— Pussywillowdottie (@thsisbsitstinks) October 23, 2020
For the first time in recorded history, the Arctic isn’t freezing in October. https://t.co/PpyZnZCy57
— Jim Roberts (@nycjim) October 22, 2020
Exciting Friday personal news drop: I’M GETTING A KITTEN!!! Her name is Piccadilly (Dilly for short) and i’m probably keeping the name because it fits her 🥰
I still have to be approved by the shelter, but it’s a formality.
(Photos by her foster mom) https://t.co/Wo6njTodyJ pic.twitter.com/7AN407vPRt
— Shira Stein (@shiramstein) October 3, 2020
We're almost there, people! Hang in just a little longer! Wash your hands and wear your masks!
