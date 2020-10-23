Friday News Dump: Trump Order Guts The Civil Service, And Other News

If Trump is reelected, this will be devastating to the institutional knowledge held by career civil servants. At the moment, a win doesn't seem likely -- but it shows how little regard Trump has for experienced governance. His directive would strip protections from employees who work in policy (you know, like Dr. Fauci) without cause or recourse. But let's not dwell on it just yet, because he probably won't win.

"Trump issues sweeping order for tens of thousands of career federal employees to lose civil service protections":https://t.co/ruEuVzBD2m — RonSupportsYou (@RonSupportsYou) October 23, 2020

If you weren't paying attention, Trump signed an Exec Order deeply undermining the professional federal civil service & setting up his cronies to burrow into permanent jobs in the USG: https://t.co/Af8QQ1X9hl — Tamara Cofman Wittes (@tcwittes) October 22, 2020

I‘ve been warning for some time that, if Trump is re-elected, he’ll work to politicize the civil service and set America on a path back to the 19th century, when the spoils system made Feds loyal to political patrons. That‘s bad if you don’t like corruption and abuses of power. https://t.co/SC57G1JTGL — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 21, 2020

Trump responded to Biden’s reiteration that 500 kids can’t find their families by muttering “Good.”



This is literally the only thing you need to know about the last 4 years in America. #Debates2020 — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) October 23, 2020

It sounds like Trump said "go ahead" not "good" here pic.twitter.com/YLHU17qQzl — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) October 23, 2020

President Trump claimed falsely last night that Russia prefers Biden. In fact, the US intel assessment, as detailed by his National Counterintelligence & Security Center Director Bill Evanina in August, is that Russian interference is intended to “primarily denigrate” @JoeBiden — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 23, 2020

Seriously, we have never had a President who is so comfortable lying and simply making shit up. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) October 23, 2020

the desperation, the panic, the coke bloodstream infusion ... it’s like mana from heaven to sustain us in the final days https://t.co/fEnrde3SKW — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 23, 2020

Last night Trump attacked Medicare for All as "socialized medicine." Funny. I didn't hear him complain when he received the best socialized medicine in the world for free at a 100% government run hospital. Yup. Trump loves socialism for himself, rugged individualism for the rest. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 23, 2020

Rep. Collin Peterson (D-MN), on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN): "She doesn't belong in our party."https://t.co/urmtSyrPIn — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) October 23, 2020

Fact checker Daniel Dale describes fact-checking Trump’s lies at the debate, “...like the ‘I Love Lucy’ episode in the chocolate factory where you don’t know which one to pick up because there’s just so much.“ https://t.co/04EyGU6FUW — Philly Snowflake (@phillysnowflake) October 23, 2020

If you want to learn about what it will take to manufacture and distribute a COVID vaccine and how the Trump Admin has totally dropped the ball in preparation, read @TopherSpiro and @ZekeEmanuel https://t.co/FT1oCzypDS — Kenneth Baer (@KennethBaer) October 23, 2020

In Dane County, more than 90 people are in the hospital suffering from COVID-19, 25 are in intensive care. Mask up and stay at least 6 feet from people you don't live with. It's up to all of us to stop the spread. #MaskUpMadison pic.twitter.com/pZmV9DmHDw — City of Madison, Wisconsin (@CityofMadison) October 22, 2020

As stimulus talks drag on, millions of small busineses await guidance on PPP loan forgiveness https://t.co/hHtAH0tUW3 — CNBC (@CNBC) October 23, 2020

Donald Trump’s long history of racism, from the 1970s to 2020 https://t.co/46g5b7jVbG — Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) October 23, 2020

A growing number of people are organising their love and sex lives via spreadsheets. Is this really how to excel in relationships? https://t.co/rjIExYaofx From @1843mag — The Economist (@TheEconomist) October 23, 2020

it’s worth considering that trump is so deep into his extremely online fox news cinematic universe that he really and truly believes he’s up ten points right now and the first time he’s considered actually losing will be election night watching teevee along with the rest of us — kilgore trout, a crushed algorithm (@KT_So_It_Goes) October 23, 2020

If Trump is directing a sh#tload of money to Rove, and it appears he is trying, that is a huge red flag. #ProtectOurVotes https://t.co/hICzSDhE6H — Jennifer Cohn ✍🏻 📢 (@jennycohn1) October 21, 2020

Trump tells @60Minutes in footage he released that he wants to see the Supreme Court wipe out Obamacare.



“I hope that they end it.” — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 22, 2020

Last night was the first debate I've ever seen in which I thought the audience would benefit from some having kind of decoder ring. https://t.co/XjaAAwPyzY — Steve Benen (@stevebenen) October 23, 2020

Read @McCormickJohn on how the coronavirus pandemic — the disease itself and the economic fallout — is hitting Bucks and other key counties in battleground Pennsylvania. https://t.co/NDOYbUaE1N — Ben Pershing (@benpershing) October 23, 2020

Cora has been lobbying to dye parts of her hair blue. Conan & I said no, we think 12yo is too young + there are alternatives. Yesterday, she submitted a 6 pg powerpoint: "Why I want to dye my hair." I'm impressed by her research, proud of her tenacity. Future lawyer. Still no. pic.twitter.com/sDhChH80Az — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) October 23, 2020

Amazon adds free curbside pickup at all Whole Foods stores, but is it too little, too late? https://t.co/DBbWa90ZQN — Intl. Business Times (@IBTimes) October 23, 2020

LOL This clip is a good way to start your morning! pic.twitter.com/bfALGtMbCM — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) October 23, 2020

jarring headline in the ⁦@washingtonpost⁩ this morning pic.twitter.com/IvdAgfhNLq — Judy Woodruff (@JudyWoodruff) October 23, 2020

Polls aren’t votes. Just go VOTE. 🗳 https://t.co/XRpvghq4dK — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) October 23, 2020

Coronavirus case increase sets new U.S. record, rising to over 77K in one day https://t.co/LcGMXm9MB9 via @nbcnews — Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) October 23, 2020

Stephen Colbert Celebrates Trump's Last Debate Ever: 'Tonight Was Like Getting Our Last Wisdom Tooth Taken Out' https://t.co/EwTzhj5Wxj — Mediaite (@Mediaite) October 23, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak strikes L.A. megachurch that defied public health orders https://t.co/cOye0lupeF — Miss Aja (@brat2381) October 23, 2020

Trump's desperate attempt to create the appearance of wrongdoing by Joe Biden isn't working https://t.co/qZfIjvTLEH — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) October 23, 2020

The massive Kelvinator Foodarama fridge, 1956. pic.twitter.com/h83VthUl3j — Things from the past 📷🎥 (@moodvintage) October 23, 2020

Trump is so pathetic I was able to stand on a street corner unannounced and pass out 100 Biden/Harris yard signs in very red Midland Texas in 30 minutes! #TrumpIsPathetic pic.twitter.com/aCmshQq6Ln — Sara Spector (@Miriam2626) October 22, 2020

I'm trying to imagine what the left-wing equivalent of the "Fox News Cinematic Universe" would be ... and then realized how much of the Twitter far left doesn't need an *equivalent* because it inhabits the Fox News Cinematic Universe itself, not only as fans, but as characters https://t.co/apYrnE6o8h — David Frum (@davidfrum) October 23, 2020

Here's a YouTube link to the video if you're so inclined:https://t.co/lGC9OwYDev — Eric Champnella (@champnella) October 22, 2020

Madison Cawthorn, a Republican candidate for the House from North Carolina, created an attack website accusing a journalist of leaving a job in academia “to work for non-white males, like Cory Booker, who aims to ruin white males running for office.” https://t.co/6975jQP7nE — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 23, 2020

Is @US_FDA getting cold feet about emergency use authorizations as a tool to rapidly deploy #Covid19 vaccines? It seemed pretty clear from yesterday's VRBPAC meeting the agency may be thinking about other routes to use. https://t.co/UpKvblvTe9 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) October 23, 2020

@JoeBiden for President will host a virtual meeting to discuss Veteran mental and physical health issues related to service and how those issues impact the opportunities to build a meaningful life after service.#Vets4Joe @NSLforBiden @JasonKander https://t.co/mS0TwOlp6q — 🇺🇸Veterans For Biden🇺🇸 (@Vets4Biden) October 23, 2020

Here’s the full Rudy Giuliani clip from Borat.



Judge for yourself...pic.twitter.com/CQHzI23GFb — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 23, 2020

Hi! We're looking for Creative Commons supporters who'd be willing to participate in focus group research we're doing about the future of CC. Interested in helping? Please fill out this brief survey: https://t.co/rW2eljDVP9 — Creative Commons (@creativecommons) October 22, 2020

At last, Joe Biden leaned into climate.



While Trump doubled down on fringe pseudoscience and outdated economic thinking, the Democratic nominee touted a labor-backed decarbonization plan and got personal about environmental justice. Polls show why. https://t.co/ioInGGNNio — Alexander Kaufman (@AlexCKaufman) October 23, 2020

Covid cases are rising in 34 states and territorieshttps://t.co/v7brNHMJ7w pic.twitter.com/FHbou1GPp4 — Tim Stenovec (@timsteno) October 23, 2020



For the first time in recorded history, the Arctic isn’t freezing in October. https://t.co/PpyZnZCy57 — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) October 22, 2020

We're almost there, people! Hang in just a little longer! Wash your hands and wear your masks!

Here's some Kurt Vile to make you happy: