Happy Birthday John Lennon

A shocking end to an incredible man and musician.
By John AmatoOctober 9, 2024

John Winston Lennon was born on October 9th, 1940 in Liverpool, England.

Lennon joined Howard Cosell in 1974 to discuss American football.

Listening to him you can tell he was a great sports fan.

Then in 1980 Howard Cosell makes the awful announcement to the world that John Lennon was was killed by a gunman.

"Shot twice in the back; rushed to Roosevelt Hospital, dead on arrival. Hard to go back to the game after that news flash," Cosell said.

I want to wish my sister Lorraine and my nephew Joseph, a happy birthday as well since it's their birthday too.

Open thread.

Discussion

