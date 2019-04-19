Friday News Dump: It's A Post-Mueller World, And Other News

At least today, we're no longer waiting to exhale. How quickly will that all change?

Mueller says messaging apps likely destroyed Trump-Russia evidence https://t.co/vzuRqs1SpH via @RollCall — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) April 19, 2019

It's always a good sign when the White House and Kremlin's talking points are aligned: https://t.co/n6nxJVZC26 — Zack Ford (@ZackFord) April 19, 2019

NEW.. PELOSI announces Monday conference call in letter to democrats and says this: pic.twitter.com/1wihPbLBqO — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 19, 2019

Mueller: Manafort discussed enlisting Trump to aid Russia in Ukraine https://t.co/8qnSyvqXBr — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) April 19, 2019

This is a lesson in reading comprehension. https://t.co/N71axvFEh2 — someecards (@someecards) April 19, 2019

It has now been two hours and eleven minutes since the president started but did not finish this sentence. He has since gone to his golf club. pic.twitter.com/DSXNcwXQcH — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 19, 2019

Impeachment is embedded in Mueller report.



Mueller: *We* can't accuse Trump of crimes because OLC memo forbids indictment (aka accusation).



OLC: "Only the House of Representatives *has the authority to *bring charges of criminal misconduct* through...impeachment." — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) April 19, 2019

Greenwald, echoing Trump, calls the Russia investigation a "hoax." His segment then ends. He somehow made it through yet another interview with Tucker without finding time to call Tucker out on his appalling bigotry. pic.twitter.com/5wUO0HtVvF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 19, 2019

Trump, who claims to have ‘one of the great memories of all time,’ sure couldn’t remember a lot of things Mueller asked about pic.twitter.com/jum6j5o40T — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 19, 2019

"Gates also claimed then-candidate Trump told him that 'more releases of damaging information would be coming,' but the timeframe for that conversation was redacted in the report."https://t.co/j1NDj7E09H — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) April 19, 2019

Oh my GOD, this was Paul Manafort's job. To "INSTALL FRIENDLY POLITICAL OFFICIALS IN COUNTRIES WHERE DERIPASKA HAD BUSINESS INTERESTS."



Oh my GOD.https://t.co/NDLyLHZxCB pic.twitter.com/zxIXvaSQkp — Wonkette (@Wonkette) April 19, 2019

After nearly two years of coverups, firings and abuses of power, we've seen the redacted report. Even with an incomplete report, it's obvious that Trump used every resource he had to evade the rule of law. That's a big deal.



Don't take it from us, take it from @senatemajldr. pic.twitter.com/QmxjSp82bF

Oh look! Paul Manafort was strategic partners w/ Mike Connell and Jeff Averbeck of Ohio 2004 election infamy. Remember when Connell re-routed Ohio’s results via a backup server to SmarTech in Tennessee. Before the main server crashed, Kerry was ahead. After, it was Bush. 1/ https://t.co/nenpQjk0CV — Jennifer Cohn (@jennycohn1) October 4, 2018

I’ve been an impeachment skeptic, but I’m starting to come around. Sometimes it’s so hard to figure out how something will play out. But it’s not hard to figure out what’s right. And the president’s criminal behavior is blatant, shameless and needs to be dealt with. — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) April 19, 2019

“Backup paper ballots” is vendor code for machine-marked barcoded summary cards from the hackable ballot marking devices that corrupt officials like Brian Kemp want to install. We need #HandMarkedPaperBallots. 1/ https://t.co/gz73nlTda3 — Jennifer Cohn (@jennycohn1) April 19, 2019

.@SenatorCollins’ "chastising Barr for doing exactly what she empowered him to do is...like throwing your child into the lion’s den and then yelling at the lion for eating him."#resist #p2 #UniteBlue #mepolitics #ACA #ModerateMyth https://t.co/GFGvUNdrsm — Bruce Bourgoine (@BruceBourgoine) April 18, 2019

The White House on Thursday held a call with top surrogates like Diamond* and Silk, seeking to get them to defend Trump and attack the media.



One surrogate’s suggestion: Charge Hillary Clinton with a crime. https://t.co/wV8K04iiWh by @CarolLeonnig @DevlinBarrett @jdawsey1 pic.twitter.com/v1p5OOE5mk — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) April 19, 2019

JUST IN: NOAA: Post-storm analysis of Hurricane Michael, which slammed into the Florida Panhandle in October, has been upgraded to a Cat. 5 landfall -- the first since Hurricane Andrew in 1992. pic.twitter.com/zRXoXTXKqJ — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 19, 2019

If anyone has anything to spare, @LyraMcKee’s family could really use help covering funeral expenses and whatever left over to help with other expenses. Please RT otherwise. I know we’d all appreciate anything you can do. #derryhttps://t.co/DStKGN4IiX — Katherine Hughes (@RealKHughes) April 19, 2019

It's difficult to imagine anyone reading this piece by @rtraister and voting for #Biden. Long, researched, searing, it's the vetting people claim to want about candidates until they get it.

The anti-abortion stance is a stunner. https://t.co/uj8v2kE2t7 — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) April 19, 2019

BREAKING: Trump revises ACA to reduce subsidies for families buying ACA coverage by $1 Billion, cutting 70,000 more from the exchanges.https://t.co/T8PQ2oUrY1 — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) April 19, 2019

St Louis County sent Adrianna Thurman to jail for 39 days when she was seven months pregnant. Her crime? Refusing to submit to a paternity test. https://t.co/ulppvpjqMR — The Appeal (@theappeal) April 19, 2019

Bored at a family dinner? Try a fun new conversation starter. For example, “What is the government hiding?” https://t.co/w0wSYqQJX5 — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) April 19, 2019

As Passover begins, join us in sharing this message of love and faith from 92Y's Rabbi Peter Rubinstein. pic.twitter.com/wC11Gy7d6r — 92nd Street Y (@92Y) April 19, 2019

And finally: A cat in a basket! Happy spring festivals, everyone!